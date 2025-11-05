Alpha Modus Files Patent-Infringement Lawsuit Against Adroit Worldwide Media (AWM) Over Cashierless and Smart-Shelf Technologies

CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) subsidiary Alpha Modus, Corp. announced that it has filed a federal patent-infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc. (“AWM”), alleging unauthorized use of Alpha Modus’s patented retail-intelligence and cashierless-checkout technologies. Patent-Infringement-Complaint-Case-No.-825-cv-02471.

The lawsuit asserts infringement of four U.S. patents Nos. 10,977,672; 11,042,890; 11,301,880; and 12,354,121 covering systems that enable real-time inventory management, personalized shopper engagement, and automated frictionless-checkout experiences. Alpha Modus alleges that AWM’s commercial products, including AWM Frictionless, Smart Shelf, Automated Inventory Intelligence (Aii), Facial Wallet, and Retail Data Engine, practice Alpha Modus’s patented methods and systems without license or authorization.

The complaint accuses AWM of patent infringement, citing use of computer-vision and AI-driven monitoring systems that mirror Alpha Modus’s patented frameworks for in-store analytics, behavioral tracking, and payment integration. The company seeks damages, enhanced penalties for willful infringement, and a permanent injunction against further violations.

“As Alpha Modus intensifies its patent-enforcement campaign, our success is measured not only by courtroom outcomes but by the market’s recognition of our foundational IP in retail AI,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings. “Our technologies sit at the core of how modern retailers connect sensing, decisioning, and engagement. When competitors deploy our innovations without license, we will act decisively to protect shareholder value, and we’re just getting started.”

The patents-in-suit encompass Alpha Modus’s portfolio of retail-intelligence inventions that power computer-vision-based shelf management, customer-interaction analytics, and cashierless-checkout workflows. These patents bridge the gap between online-style personalization and in-store experiences, giving retailers real-time data to drive engagement and efficiency.

This action marks the latest in a series of strategic enforcement filings by Alpha Modus to protect its IP and strengthen the monetization pipeline that underpins its ecosystem and licensing strategy.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) builds AI‑powered retail intelligence technologies that connect sensing, decisioning, and engagement in physical stores. The company’s patent portfolio spans computer vision, behavioral analytics, contextual advertising, pricing and promotions, and closed‑loop measurement. Alpha Modus partners with retailers and integrators to deliver secure, scalable systems that make stores smarter, faster, and more profitable. Learn more at alphamodus.com.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

