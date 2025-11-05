Tandym Group Launches ANDY – an AI Career Mentor Built into Tandym Catalyst™

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandym Group, the leader in specialized solutions for the healthcare, life sciences, technology and professional services industries, today announced the launch of ANDY, a new AI-enabled career mentor built into Tandym Catalyst™, the firm’s proprietary technology platform built on OpenAI.

Designed to help professionals advance their careers, ANDY provides candidates – whether they are currently consulting with Tandym or exploring new opportunities – with personalized career path guidance, resume optimization, and curated job recommendations, all within the Tandym Candidate Portal.

Human-Centered, AI-Enabled

“ANDY demonstrates how Tandym Catalyst™ scales our expertise – bridging candidate self-service with recruiter guidance,” said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Tandym Group. “We’re combining the power of AI with the insight of our recruiters to help professionals take control of their career journeys – while ensuring clients gain faster access to candidates who are more prepared to fill their niche skill gaps.”

ANDY extends the Tandym experience beyond traditional recruiter interactions, offering candidates 24/7 access to tailored career guidance that complements a human-centered approach. Trained on Tandym’s 40+ years of recruitment data, ANDY helps candidates plan their next move, strengthen their resumes, and connect with relevant Tandym opportunities – streamlining the path between talent and opportunity.

“Few staffing firms offer direct candidate-facing AI tools,” said Jesse Siegal, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Tandym Group. “ANDY represents the next evolution of our approach – using AI to amplify, not replace, the human-centered relationships that define our work. By helping candidates self-prepare and self-identify fit, we’re empowering recruiters and clients alike to connect faster and more effectively.”

ANDY – Key Capabilities

Career Path Guidance: Personalized roadmaps for long-term career growth, suggesting key milestones and certifications.

AI-driven surfacing of Tandym Group openings relevant to a candidate’s experience and aspirations. Integration with Tandym Catalyst™: A seamless part of the Tandym Candidate Portal experience, enhancing both recruiter and candidate workflows.





Meet ANDY

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is the leader in Specialized Talent Solutions. Our human-centered approach and AI-assisted insights work in tandem for client success. As the proven partner for mission-critical initiatives, Tandym delivers specialized solutions that require contract, permanent or project-based healthcare, technology or business professionals. Our human-centered approach means we go the extra mile to understand, anticipate and meet your most challenging workforce needs. Tandym is built on best-in-class AI to seamlessly connect candidates with ideal jobs and offer skill, labor and workforce insights.