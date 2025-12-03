Promit Chakrabarti Joins Tandym Group as Vice President of Strategic Growth and Customer Success

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandym Group, the leader in specialized solutions for the healthcare, life sciences, technology and professional services industries, today announced the appointment of Promit Chakrabarti as Vice President of Strategic Growth and Customer Success. With nearly three decades of experience in strategic consulting, digital transformation, and enterprise-wide business and technology initiatives, Promit will play a pivotal role in advancing growth strategy for Tandym’s Consulting Solutions offering and deepening client value across its portfolio.

Promit brings more than 11 years of experience from Ernst & Young (EY), where he served as a trusted advisor to executive teams navigating complex operational, business, and technology transformations. He brings an extensive track record of aligning technology investments with core business priorities – consistently delivering scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions that drive meaningful outcomes.

“Promit’s combination of strategic insight, consulting expertise, and a relentless focus on client impact makes him a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” said Dave Muller, President of Tandym Group. “His ability to build lasting relationships, navigate complex challenges, and translate business goals into actionable strategy will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our reach.”

Recognized for his strength in building C-suite relationships and unlocking high-value opportunities, Promit has helped organizations modernize digital customer experiences, adopt leading practices, optimize operations, and implement enterprise transformation solutions. His expertise spans strategy development, growth acceleration, and enterprise account expansion.

In his new role at Tandym Group, Promit will oversee end-to-end client lifecycle management, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, value-driven solutions that support long-term customer success. With a deep consulting and business development background, he aims to drive revenue expansion, strengthen client engagement, and uncover new market opportunities – further advancing Tandym Group’s position as a premier talent and consulting partner.

“Customer success is at the heart of sustainable growth,” said Promit. “I’m thrilled to join Tandym Group at this pivotal moment, a company with a compelling vision for the future, and I look forward to partnering closely with our teams and clients to deliver meaningful outcomes, deepen relationships, and support their long-term success.”

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is the leader in Specialized Talent Solutions. Our human-centered approach and AI-assisted insights work in tandem for client success. As the proven partner for mission-critical initiatives, Tandym delivers specialized solutions that require contract, permanent or project-based healthcare, technology or business professionals. Our human-centered approach means we go the extra mile to understand, anticipate and meet your most challenging workforce needs. Tandym is built on best-in-class AI to seamlessly connect candidates with ideal jobs and offer skill, labor and workforce insights.