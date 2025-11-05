HTVRONT A300 Auto Hat Heat Press Brings True Automation to Hat Making

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT, a leading innovator in heat press and crafting technology, today announced the launch of its all-new HTVRONT A300 Auto Hat Heat Press. Combining automatic hat pressing with powerful pressure, the machine delivers hands-free convenience and professional-level results—empowering creators to craft with ease. The HTVRONT A300 will officially launch on November 5, 2025, with exclusive special pricing.





Unlike traditional hat press that rely on manual operation, the HTVRONT A300 introduces true hands-free automation with its one-tap press design. “We noticed that users were often frustrated by complicated knob controls and tiring manual presses, so we built the HTVRONT A300,” said Tim, Product Director at HTVRONT. “It’s designed for creators and small businesses seeking fast, consistent hat press without manual effort.”

One of the core features of the HTVRONT A300 is its one-tap automatic heat press. This breakthrough design delivers consistent, balanced pressure automatically, streamlining workflows and making it ideal for creators handling bulk orders.





In addition, the HTVRONT A300 achieves enhanced heat transfer results through its powerful pressing system and efficient heating technology. Generating over 176 lb (80 kg) of pressure, it ensures firm adhesion across a wide range of materials — from delicate DTF films and puff heat transfer vinyl to dimensional hotfix rhinestones and embroidered patches. Its cast aluminum heat plate, coated with PTFE, reaches 302°F (150°C) in just three minutes, reducing preheating time while maintaining even, precise heat distribution. By combining strong pressure with rapid heating, the HTVRONT A300 consistently delivers professional-grade results that meet diverse customization needs.





With two interchangeable hat platens — one large and one small, the HTVRONT A300 adapts easily to various hat sizes, from children’s to adults’. It also emphasizes ease of use, featuring two customizable preset modes and a memory function that minimizes setup time by storing commonly used temperature and time settings, making it especially convenient for handling bulk orders. Now, this versatile and user-friendly HTVRONT A300 is available at a limited-time introductory price of $149.99 (MSRP $159.99).





“At HTVRONT, our mission is to make creativity accessible to everyone by developing technology that simplifies and enhances the crafting process,” said Herman, CEO of HTVRONT. “With innovative, reliable tools like the HTVRONT A300 Auto Hat Heat Press, we aim to empower makers and small business owners worldwide to create, customize, and bring their custom designs to life with ease and consistency.”

