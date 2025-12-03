HTVRONT Extends Black Friday Sale to Kick Off New Year Stock-Up

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a record-smashing Black Friday, HTVRONT, the global innovator in heat press and crafting technology, is keeping the excitement alive, extending its Black Friday deals for six more days (Dec 2nd to Dec 7th) on the official website and Amazon store — offering one last chance to grab handy and innovative machines and materials at the year's lowest prices.





"The Black Friday sales have far exceeded expectations — a true success for this year's sale," said Stella, Sales Director at HTVRONT. "Meanwhile, the #MakeWithHTVRONT hashtag swept across social platforms as creators shared the projects they made with new machines. We felt their enthusiasm and realized that more and more people are embracing crafting as part of their lifestyle. With the New Year approaching, we want to give those who missed out another chance to experience easy-to-use machines, create handmade gifts, and even start a new creative business. That's why we extend the joy of shopping to Dec 7th."

HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 – Studio Favorite & Perler Beads Helper

A Black Friday standout, the Auto Heat Press 2 features one-tap automatic pressing and adjustable pressure, handling materials up to 1.77 inches thick—ideal for T-shirts, hoodies, and home décor. With the rising trend of fuse beads, creators also love its performance: “It can handle 2–3 fuse bead boards at once, with no odor!”





HTVRONT Cutting Machine 2 — The Perfect Companion to Heat Press

For precision crafting, the Cutting Machine 2 is the prime option. It supports 100+ materials and delivers industrial-grade accuracy under 0.5 mm, excelling at stickers, drawing, and intricate designs. Paired with a heat press, it can create vivid heat transfer vinyl projects. For inspiration, HTVRONT’s self-developed IdeaStudio offers 60,000+ free images and AI-powered design tools, making creative possibilities virtually limitless.





HTVRONT A300 Auto Hat Heat Press — The New Release That Became a New Hit

As demand for custom gifts continues to grow, personalized hats have become a popular choice—bringing the latest A300 hat press into the spotlight. It enhances the handmade experience with auto pressing, while its dual platens support both adult and kids’ sizes. For makers who prefer hands-on crafting, the manual hat press combines the satisfaction of pressing by hand with easy operation. Automatic or manual, shoppers can choose the machine that best fits their style, workflow, and budget.





The extended Black Friday sale also brings back other practical machines. The HTVRONT H10 t shirt press excels at large heat transfer vinyl projects for holiday gifts and home décor. For versatile items, the H17 Phone Case Heat Press handles phone cases, badges, and coasters with edge-to-edge results. Completing the lineup, the A200 Auto Tumbler Press expands options for custom drinkware, accommodating 15-oz glasses and tumblers, to 40-oz handled tumblers through the switchable heat plate module.

This 6-day extended sale marks the perfect finale to the Black Friday season, offering a final opportunity to acquire HTVRONT crafting machines and materials at special prices. "The innovation continues," said Tim, Product Director at HTVRONT. "This extension helps creators start the new year fully equipped. The incredible response reinforces our belief and encourages us to remain committed to pushing crafting technology forward, with stunning new products already in development for launch next year."





For more information about HTVRONT Black Friday, please check on HTVRONT Official Website: Link

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9721afc2-c107-4a39-82a0-60a095a927fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d17def9-9933-4f07-bcbd-1d5eb5af6e61

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86e02f24-d4e1-44d3-b68c-841acfda8c9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66cee663-4551-478b-b800-5d0ddf395a53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7ef832b-4263-40c3-97b9-12fd1eec63b4