OTC Markets Group Welcomes Moon Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Moon Inc. (HKEX: 1723; OTCQX: MXXNF), a leading operator in Hong Kong's prepaid products market, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Moon Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCID™ Basic Market.

Moon Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MXXNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Company Statement

“Graduating to the OTCQX Market represents a significant milestone in Moon Inc.’s evolution from a traditional telecom operator into a forward-thinking company aligning its capital strategy with the Bitcoin standard,” said John Riggins, Chief Executive Officer of Moon Inc. “Our prepaid and distribution business continues to generate stable cash flows across Asia, giving us a durable foundation from which to build a long-term Bitcoin treasury. We view Bitcoin not as a speculative asset, but as a strategic reserve that strengthens our balance sheet and future-proofs shareholder value in an increasingly digital financial system.”

About Moon Inc.

Moon Inc. is an established telecommunications company in Hong Kong now pioneering the integration of Bitcoin into its business strategy. Building on nearly three decades of experience as a trusted operator in prepaid and distribution networks, Moon is evolving from a telecom intermediary into a bridge between traditional consumers and the Bitcoin economy.

As part of its long-term strategy, the company is accumulating Bitcoin within its corporate treasury — viewing it as a sound monetary asset and strategic reserve for the digital era. Through innovative Bitcoin-linked products and prudent financial management, Moon seeks to create enduring value for shareholders and contribute to broader Bitcoin adoption across Asia.

Moon currently operates seven retail outlets and serves more than 700 wholesale partners throughout the region.

