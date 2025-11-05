Toobit Kicks Off $100,000 Event Contracts Campaign with Guaranteed Loss Protection





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its November Event Contracts trading campaign, offering a total prize pool of $100,000.

The event is set to run from November 5, 2025, 10:00 (UTC), to December 5, 2025, 10:00 (UTC). Toobit's Event Contracts allow traders to capitalize on the price direction of major crypto assets like BTC, ETH, and SOL with a straightforward, fixed-risk mechanism.

Event 1: Celebrate your first trade

To encourage new traders to explore the simplicity of Event Contracts, Toobit offers a welcome bonus. Traders making their very first Event Contracts trade for 10 USDT or more will receive a 10 USDT Bonus.

Event 2: Up to 100% loss compensation

To be eligible, traders need to execute a single order of 5 USDT or more on BTC, ETH, or SOL Event Contracts. If a net loss is incurred during the 14-day settlement period, Toobit will compensate between 20% and 100% of that loss, up to a cumulative maximum of 100 USDT per trader.

Event 3: Compete for $100,000

This component of the campaign rewards active and high-volume traders who achieve a cumulative Event Contracts trading volume of 100 USDT or more. The top 50 traders will compete for a 35,000 USDT prize pool, with the first place winner securing a 10,000 USDT grand prize. Traders who don't reach the top 50 can still earn from a 65,000 USDT pool by hitting minimum volume milestones.

"Our goal with this $100,000 campaign is to eliminate the risk anxiety often associated with derivatives and make Event Contracts the go-to product for market prediction," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By offering a risk-mitigation layer, we are giving traders the necessary financial backing to focus entirely on their market insights and compete for rewards safely."

For full details, including all eligibility requirements, Terms and Conditions, and regional restrictions, traders are encouraged to visit the Toobit event page and announcement.

The digital asset derivatives market has shown accelerating maturity in 2025, with derivatives now accounting for over 65% of all aggregated crypto trading volume, up from 55% at the start of the year. This growth is largely driven by structured products that offer enhanced risk management and greater accessibility to retail traders.

Furthermore, the volume associated with fixed-risk and structured contracts has seen a 40% quarter-over-quarter surge throughout 2025 as the market seeks alternatives to highly leveraged traditional futures.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

