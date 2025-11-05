Jayud Global Logistics Selected by Lenovo Group for Warehousing, Logistics, and Supply Chain Management Services

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has entered into a strategic framework agreement with Lenovo Group and its subsidiaries, one of the world's leading technology companies and a Fortune Global 500 enterprise.

The strategic framework partnership agreement establishes Jayud as a key logistics partner for Lenovo's global operations across multiple countries and regions. The framework agreement encompasses a comprehensive range of international logistics and warehousing services, including freight forwarding, cargo transportation and handling, supply chain management, logistics consultation, tracking services, and customer support for product exception handling across Lenovo's global business projects.

The partnership covers logistics services for Lenovo's extensive corporate network. Jayud's specialized capabilities in technology sector logistics and international freight forwarding provide particular value for Lenovo's diverse global operations, which span personal computers, mobile devices, data center solutions, and emerging technologies. The Company's customs clearance expertise and global network will enable Lenovo to comply with international regulations across multiple product categories and markets.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud, stated, "This strategic framework partnership with Lenovo Group represents a significant milestone in our expansion into serving major international technology leaders. Lenovo's global presence and reputation for innovation align perfectly with our capabilities in providing comprehensive cross-border logistics solutions. This framework agreement validates our ability to handle complex, multi-regional logistics operations and demonstrates the trust that leading global technology companies place in our services. We are honored to support Lenovo's continued global growth and operational excellence."

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@jayud.com