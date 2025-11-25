Jayud Global Logistics Assumes Controlling Interest in Longgang Cross-Border E-Commerce Center

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has acquired a controlling 52% ownership stake in the Longgang Cross-Border E-Commerce Center (the "Center"), elevating its previous minority position to majority control. This transaction positions Jayud to lead the Center's operations and expansion as a key hub for cross-border e-commerce logistics in the Longgang District of Shenzhen.

The Longgang Cross-Border E-Commerce Center serves as a comprehensive facility integrating warehousing, customs clearance, freight forwarding, and digital supply chain management services, strategically located to capitalize on Shenzhen's role as a global trade gateway. Going forward, the Company will direct strategic initiatives, including technology upgrades for real-time tracking, enhanced bonded logistics capabilities, and partnerships for international expansion. This control aligns with Jayud's broader vision to consolidate its footprint in high-growth e-commerce zones, driving increased throughput and revenue synergies.

The Longgang Cross-Border E-Commerce Center achieved remarkable results in 2024, handling 13,978 full-size containers with a total export value of USD 4.6 billion, representing 83,000 tons of cargo and 270 million parcels processed throughout the year.

As of September 30, 2025, the Center has continued its robust momentum, processing 6,863 full-size containers with a cumulative export value of USD 2.45 billion, totaling 44,129 tons of goods and 46.91 million parcels. These figures highlight Longgang’s growing role as a leading hub in China’s cross-border e-commerce supply chain, supporting global trade connectivity and high-quality logistics development.

"Acquiring a controlling interest in the Longgang Cross-Border E-Commerce Center represents a pivotal step in consolidating our leadership in Shenzhen's vibrant logistics landscape. This move will enable us to accelerate and scale our operations to meet the surging demand for cross-border solutions," said Mr. Xiaogang Geng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud Global Logistics Limited.

According to the Shenzhen Municipal Government:

In 2024 , Shenzhen’s cross-border e-commerce imports and exports reached 372 billion RMB , ranking first in China for the third consecutive year .

, Shenzhen’s cross-border e-commerce imports and exports reached , ranking . The city is home to over 150,000 cross-border e-commerce export enterprises .

. Shenzhen has attracted 80% of the world’s top 20 cross-border e-commerce platforms to establish operations in the city.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@jayud.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com