Jayud Global Logistics Subsidiary Receives CAAC Certification for Drone Pilot Training Operations

Jiniu Aviation Services Expands Low-Altitude Economy Business with Guangdong Guangsheng Aviation Partnerships

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Shenzhen Jiniu Aviation Services Co., Ltd. ("Jiniu Aviation"), has received official certification from China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) for drone pilot training operations and secured a strategic partnerships with Guangdong Guangsheng Low-Altitude Aviation Services, a leading state-backed Low-Altitude aviation service provider in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The CAAC certification enables Jiniu Aviation to conduct comprehensive drone pilot training programs, including hover and line operations, as well as commercial flight categories. The subsidiary has leveraged this certification to establish training partnerships with institutions in Gansu and Jiangxi provinces, as well as to secure specialized industrial service contracts for facade cleaning and timber transportation operations.

Expansion into China's Low-Altitude Economy

Jayud established Jiniu Aviation in 2021 to capitalize on China's rapidly expanding low-altitude economy sector. The Company maintains a 51% ownership stake in the subsidiary, which operates in Shenzhen's Longgang District and provides integrated aviation services, including intelligent control systems, satellite remote sensing applications, and CAAC-licensed training programs.

The low-altitude economy represents a significant growth opportunity in China's aviation sector, encompassing applications in logistics, agriculture, emergency services, and infrastructure inspection. Jiniu Aviation's comprehensive certification positions Jayud to participate in this expanding market while complementing the Company's existing logistics operations.

Operational Integration and Growth Plans

Jiniu Aviation's services extend beyond traditional pilot training to include industrial applications that align with Jayud's logistics expertise. Jiniu Aviation has secured contracts for specialized operations, including facade cleaning services covering 100,000 square meters and timber transportation projects that handle 1,000 tons of cargo, demonstrating the practical applications of drone technology in commercial operations.

The Company plans to expand Jiniu Aviation's training capabilities to 12 additional cities, including Xi'an, Lanzhou, Nanning, and Meizhou. Future initiatives include developing a 5,000 square meter (approximately 54,000 square foot) youth research and education base featuring drone technology, AI robotics, and artificial intelligence training programs. Additionally, Jiniu Aviation plans to launch specialized technical certification programs for aircraft assembly, debugging, and maintenance to address the growing demand for skilled technicians in the drone industry.

China's expanding drone market, forecast to grow at a 25.6 percent compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2029 and surpass 600 billion yuan ($81.9 billion) by 2029, is driving increased demand for professional training services. With approximately 350 vocational colleges across China now offering programs in drone application technology, institutional partnerships represent a growing revenue stream for certified training providers. The educational partnerships and training operations Jiniu Aviation has secured provide recurring revenue opportunities while establishing Jayud's presence in China's developing low-altitude economy sector.

The subsidiary's expansion supports Jayud's broader strategy of diversifying service offerings while maintaining focus on supply chain solutions. Jiniu Aviation's integration with Jayud's existing logistics network creates opportunities to develop "aerial logistics" transportation platforms with fixed route services, potentially enhancing the Company's overall logistics efficiency and service capabilities.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud, stated, "Jiniu Aviation's CAAC certification and expanding partnerships represent our commitment to strategic diversification while leveraging our core logistics expertise. This subsidiary positions Jayud to participate in China's growing low-altitude economy while potentially enhancing its traditional supply chain operations through innovative aerial logistics solutions."

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based providers of end-to-end supply chain solutions in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operational network featuring logistics facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with a footprint in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development expertise in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions, fostering long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@jayud.com

Investor Relations Contact: