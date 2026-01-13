Jayud Secures Annual Air Cargo Capacity on Zhengzhou-Chicago Route, Expanding Cross-Border Logistics Capabilities

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has entered into a Block Space Agreement ("BSA") to secure dedicated air cargo capacity on the Zhengzhou-Chicago freight route, effective January 17, 2026.

Under the one-year agreement, Jayud will lease allocated cargo space on B747-400F freighter flights operating three times weekly between Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport (CGO) and Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). The arrangement provides the Company with guaranteed weekly cargo capacity of approximately 16,800 kilograms, enabling consistent and reliable air freight service between China and the United States.

The BSA structure allows Jayud to offer air cargo services to its customers with reduced operational risk compared to operating its own aircraft, while maintaining competitive pricing and service reliability. The agreement supports the transport of cross-border e-Commerce merchandise declared under the 9610 customs code within Henan province and Jayud’s self-operated Cross-Border E-Commerce Hub at Ezhou Huahu Airport Economic Zone, in Hubei province; as well as electronic devices containing lithium battery that comply with international aviation safety regulations.

The Company estimates the BSA alone will generate approximately 68 million RMB (US$9.8 million) in revenue and approximately 3.8 million RMB (US$0.55 million) in profit.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud, commented, "This Block Space Agreement represents an important expansion of our cross-border logistics capabilities, providing our customers with direct air freight access between Central China and the U.S. Midwest. By securing dedicated capacity rather than operating our own aircraft, we can offer competitive air cargo services while managing capital requirements and operational complexity. This complements our existing ocean freight and warehousing operations, further strengthening our position as a comprehensive supply chain solution provider."

The Zhengzhou-Chicago route connects two major logistics hubs. Zhengzhou serves as the base for the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world– Foxxcom, while Chicago O'Hare is one of North America's largest cargo airports with extensive ground transportation connections throughout the United States.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from unique geographic advantages that provide a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

