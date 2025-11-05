Dragonfly Energy Executes Comprehensive Definitive Term Loan Restructuring Agreements

RENO, Nev., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today announced the Company has finalized its agreements to restructure its outstanding indebtedness with its lenders under its existing term loan agreement (the “Term Loan Agreement”). The restructuring substantially improves Dragonfly Energy’s balance sheet by reducing outstanding debt and aligning capital resources to support continued execution of the Company’s growth strategy, including expansion of its proprietary battery manufacturing and technology initiatives.

“This restructuring with our term loan lenders marks a very important corporate milestone in strengthening Dragonfly Energy’s capital structure and increasing our financial flexibility,” said Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer of Dragonfly Energy. “Along with our recently completed capital raises, we believe this transaction positions us to better execute on our potential growth opportunities and drive long-term shareholder value.”

Key Terms of the Definitive Agreements:

The Company has prepaid $45.0 million of outstanding principal of its senior secured term loan facility (the “Term Loan”) under the Term Loan Agreement using net proceeds from its recently completed stock offering.

The Lenders have converted $25.0 million of outstanding principal of the Term Loan into shares of newly created preferred stock, convertible into common stock at a fixed price of $3.15 per share, and containing such other terms as previously disclosed by the Company.

The Lenders have forgiven $5.0 million of outstanding principal of the Term Loan.

The remaining $19.0 million in principal of the Term Loan carries a fixed interest rate of 12% per annum, payable monthly beginning December 31, 2025, and maturing in October 2027.

Certain financial covenants under the Term Loan Agreement have been waived through December 31, 2026.



About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

