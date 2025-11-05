IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring President Ried Floco and CEO Jimmy Chan of Nightfood Holdings Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Stock2Me Podcast showcases a diverse lineup of companies and individuals who are transforming traditional business practices within their industries. The latest episode features an insightful discussion with President Ried Floco and CEO Jimmy Chan of Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a hospitality technology company redefining hotel operations through AI-powered robotics and strategic acquisitions.

To begin the interview, Chan discussed the company’s strategic evolution into robotics and real estate, outlining a vertically integrated model.

“Our team basically took over Nightfood Holdings earlier this year and started the roll-up of a total of five companies. We’re targeting two hotel assets; we’ve closed one already and have one more that we’re hopefully wrapping up in the next week or so,” Chan explained. “We have two robotics subsidiaries, RoboOp365 and TechForce Robotics. Moving forward, the parent company is going to be doing business as TechForce Robotics, as well.”

Floco then detailed how the company’s hospitality roots give it an operational advantage over tech-first competitors in the robotics sector.

“We take it from an actual operations approach versus a robotics approach,” Floco said. “Most companies have started purely in AI robots, coding, and software advancements… We have a vast background of experience in hospitality… So, we’ve taken a different approach to how robots can solve real-world problems, because that’s what it’s really about for us… We do all of our own software here in the U.S. with our own teams. Since we have our hands very much in the hotel business, we have the ability to adapt and really focus on solving real problems.”

Chan emphasized that this operational expertise is core to the company’s identity as it scales, driving innovation without losing focus on real-world deployment.

“Our upper hand is the industry experience of Ried and our team. It separates us from other companies,” he stated. “We’re operationally focused, but we are a tech company. We do have heavy R&D; however, we leverage a lot of pre-existing technology and then focus on the actual solutions.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher for a conversation with President Ried Floco and CEO Jimmy Chan of Nightfood Holdings, as they outline the company’s mission, deployment strategy, and position in the service robotics revolution.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings Inc. is an emerging robotics company focused on developing and deploying AI-powered automation across industries. Hospitality is the company’s first sector of entry, where its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform addresses heavy-duty, repetitive, dirty, and injury-prone tasks that are increasingly difficult to staff with human labor. Nightfood’s long-term vision is to expand into additional verticals requiring similar automation solutions, delivering scalable robotics that improve safety, efficiency, and reliability across multiple sectors.

As part of its vertically integrated model, Nightfood is also strengthening its balance sheet through ownership of asset-rich real estate, beginning with hotel acquisitions that double as live deployment sites for robotics testing and operational benchmarking. This combined strategy of robotics innovation and real estate growth positions NGTF to capture market share in the rapidly expanding global service robotics industry, projected to exceed $170 billion by 2030.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NightfoodHoldings.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

