American Rebel Light Beer Launches 16oz Cans in Kroger — A Patriotic Retail Expansion Ahead of Veterans Day

Strategic openings in Clarksville and Nashville bring America’s Patriotic Beer to two high-profile Tennessee markets

Nashville, TN, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), maker of American Rebel Light—America’s Patriotic Beer—announces the launch of its 16oz cans in Kroger stores, beginning with two high-impact openings in Tennessee. The rollout begins November 5, 2025, at the grand opening of Kroger Store #580 in Clarksville, TN, located just minutes from Ft. Campbell, home of the legendary 101st Airborne Division. It continues November 12, 2025 with the reopening of Kroger Store #502 in downtown Nashville following a major remodel.

These launches mark a strategic milestone for American Rebel Light Beer, placing the brand in front of shoppers in two of Tennessee’s most patriotic and high-traffic retail locations—just in time for Veterans Day (November 11, 2025).

A Tribute to Service, A Toast to Freedom from American Rebel Light Beer

Kroger’s Clarksville grand opening will feature American Rebel prominently, honoring the brand’s connection to the military community. American Rebel CEO Andy Ross previously performed for troops at Ft. Campbell during the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration, and the brand’s presence in Clarksville is a tribute to that continued commitment to place our products in markets accessible to our military consumers.

As part of the Clarksville Kroger grand opening, the American Rebel Light Beer Tour Bus will be on-site Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 12PM to 4PM, with American Rebel promotional teams handing out branded swag and introducing shoppers to the bold, all-natural taste of American Rebel Light Beer. It’s a chance for the local community to meet the Rebel team, grab exclusive American Rebel gear, and to purchase a product that celebrates true American values so that they can go home and “raise a can to freedom”.

American Rebel CEO Statement

Andy Ross, CEO, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB):

“Kroger is an American retail powerhouse, and launching our 16oz cans in two of their most iconic Tennessee stores is a major step forward. Ft. Campbell and downtown Nashville are rich in patriotism, energy, and community—everything our brand stands for. This is more than a store launch—it’s a signal to investors, distributors, and fans that American Rebel Light Beer is scaling with purpose and showing up where it matters most to our patriotic fans and consumer base.”

Kroger’s National Footprint Becomes Launchpad for American Rebel Light Beer

Founded in 1883, Kroger operates nearly 2,800 stores across 35 states and plays a critical role in driving retail visibility for emerging brands. These initial Tennessee placements offer American Rebel Light Beer a powerful platform to connect with patriotic consumers in two flagship locations—Clarksville and Nashville—while laying the groundwork for broader expansion.

The addition of 16oz cans—ideal for tailgates, concerts, and backyard gatherings—marks a major step in meeting demand from fans and consumers who want more of the bold, all-natural beer they love.

Kroger Initial Launch Details – American Rebel Light Beer

Clarksville, TN – Kroger Store #580

Grand Opening: November 5, 2025

Location: 2015 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN

Highlight: Launch of American Rebel Light Beer 16oz cans near Ft. Campbell

Activation: American Rebel Tour Bus & Swag Giveaway – Saturday, November 8, 12–4 PM

Nashville, TN – Kroger Store #502

Reopening: November 12, 2025

Location: Downtown Nashville

Highlight: Return of American Rebel Light Beer 16oz cans to a newly remodeled flagship store





About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, safes, apparel, and accessories. American Rebel’s entry into the Light Beer category with American Rebel Light, the company is gaining traction across the beverage industry.

Learn more at americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations



Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager—crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold. At approximately 100 calories, 3.2g carbs, and 4.3% ABV per 12oz serving, it’s brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners typically found in mass-produced beers. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 16 states and continues to expand nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, strategies, projections, and assumptions about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our expected financial performance, product launches and timelines, manufacturing and supply chain matters, distribution and retail expansion, strategic initiatives, liquidity and capital resources, and the regulatory and market environment; our anticipated additions in Kroger retail stores; and the status, timing, and potential outcomes of our interactions with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, including the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”).

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions (and negatives of such terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Kroger retail store additions. We currently expect our products to be added to additional Kroger retail stores; however, as of the date of this press release, those additional placements have not yet occurred and remain subject to Kroger’s approval processes, planogram/category review cycles, shelf-space allocation decisions, vendor onboarding, purchase orders, delivery and reset timing, and other factors outside our control. There is no guarantee that such additional placements will occur on the timetable we anticipate, or at all. Even if placement occurs, there is no guarantee of consumer sell-through success at retail, reorders, or profitability, and retailers may reduce, delay, or cancel orders, change shelf allocation, or discontinue products that do not meet performance thresholds.

Nasdaq Panel and listing status. The Panel has determined that the Company now has until November 15, 2025 to cure the minimum stockholders’ equity deficiency and evidence compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement that stockholders’ equity be at least $2.5 million. The outcome and timing of the Panel process are inherently uncertain, and the Panel has broad discretion. Potential outcomes include additional extensions or conditions, transfer to another Nasdaq market, or delisting. There can be no assurance that we will regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards by November 15, 2025, or thereafter, or that the Panel will grant any further relief. Failure to timely evidence compliance may result in suspension and delisting of our securities from Nasdaq.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: fluctuations in customer and retailer demand; the timing, cost, and success of product launches and marketing; supply-chain constraints and input costs; our ability to execute operational and cost-reduction initiatives; competition; retailer decisions regarding shelf placement, pricing, promotions, and performance thresholds; the timing and magnitude of purchase orders (including initial and replenishment orders) and product returns/chargebacks; access to capital and the terms of any financing; macroeconomic conditions; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business and products, including those of Nasdaq and the SEC.

Additional information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.



