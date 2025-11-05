Synergy CHC Corp Expands FOCUSfactor® Functional Beverage Distribution Across Arkansas Through Partnership with C&M Sales

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with C&M Sales (Central and Moon Distributors), one of the largest and most established beverage distributors in Arkansas. The partnership expands statewide availability of FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy rapidly growing functional beverages and shots, reinforcing Synergy’s momentum in the fast-growing functional beverage category.

As Synergy’s new Direct Store Delivery (DSD) partner, C&M Sales brings nearly 90 years of expertise and a proven track record of building successful brands in the beverage industry. Central and Moon, independent and family-owned businesses founded in 1935, are entering their fourth generation of Hastings family leadership and remain two of the largest and most respected wine and spirits wholesalers in Arkansas.

Known for their commitment to excellence in distribution, merchandising, and promotion, Central and Moon collectively service over 3,500 accounts statewide. Their non-alcohol division, established in 2019, has quickly become the preferred non-alcoholic distributor in Arkansas, representing over 20 leading brands, with a dedicated team of sales professionals and managers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with C&M Sales as we continue to expand FOCUSfactor’s presence in functional beverages,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “Their long-standing relationships, proven execution, and commitment to brand-building make them the ideal partner to grow our footprint across Arkansas.”

With a focus on bringing science-backed brain health benefits to the functional beverage category, FOCUSfactor continues to drive innovation and consumer demand nationwide. The partnership with C&M Sales represents a key step in expanding availability and visibility within this fast-growing market.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.

About C&M Sales

Founded in 1935, Central and Moon Distributors are independent, family-owned businesses deeply rooted in the Arkansas beverage industry. Together they represent a diverse portfolio of wine, spirits, craft beer, and non-alcoholic beverages, serving more than 3,500 accounts statewide. C&M Sales, the non-alcohol division, continues to expand its footprint as the preferred non-alcoholic distributor in Arkansas.

