Food Lion Invests $484 Million to Upgrade 153 Stores Across Greater Charlotte, N.C., Market

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a $484 million capital investment, Food Lion is enhancing the customer shopping experience with 153 remodeled stores throughout the greater Charlotte designated market area (DMA), which includes multiple towns and cities across North and South Carolina.

Food Lion, founded in Salisbury, N.C., in 1957, calls the Charlotte region home and continues to grow alongside the towns and cities it serves. With a deep commitment to providing fresh food at affordable prices, the omnichannel grocery retailer also prioritizes fighting food insecurity, donating nearly 13 million pounds of food across the Charlotte region to area food banks since 2024.

“Charlotte is a special market for us because it’s our hometown,” said Greg Finchum, President, Food Lion. “Every enhancement is designed to meet our customers’ evolving needs – whenever, wherever and however they shop with us. Our associates are excited to welcome our customers into our refreshed stores and highlight what’s new. We’re proud to continue nourishing our towns and cities while delivering an easy and affordable omnichannel shopping experience customers count on from Food Lion.”

On Nov. 5, participating newly remodeled stores will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Before the ribbon cutting, 10 lucky winners will be selected at random through raffle tickets for a chance to win $1,000 in Food Lion gift cards. Following the drawing and ceremony, customers will be invited to explore the newly remodeled store. As part of the celebration, the first 100 customers will receive special giveaways and gift cards. Additionally, from Oct. 29 through Nov. 11, customers will have additional chances to win prizes through scratch tickets available at the register.

Customers can learn more about store hours of operation, available services at each store and how to access exclusive promotions and savings by creating a digital MVP account. With the MVP Savings Card, customers can enjoy weekly deals and personalized discounts on items they buy most. Through the Shop & Earn Program, customers can activate monthly offers and earn even more savings both in-store and through Food Lion To Go.

Food Lion enhances customer shopping experience

Extensive product assortment: Customers will find an extensive product assortment featuring fresh produce, hand-battered fried chicken and quality meats. The stores also offer a wide range of items to meet individual and family needs, with a special focus on affordable, time-saving options that are ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-heat.

Fresh & simple™ branded meals: Stores will feature fresh & simple™ meals, offering customers more fresh, flavorful and easy options to fit their lifestyles.

Enhanced checkout experience: Inspired by customer and associate feedback, nearly all stores are introducing self-checkout lanes, giving customers the flexibility to choose between traditional cashier-assisted checkout or self-checkout options.

Associate training and development: Continued investment in training ensures associates are equipped to provide the best customer experience.





In addition to these upgrades, customers will find a wide assortment of organic, gluten-free and plant-based products, including Nature’s Promise, Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Through its Local Goodness program, Food Lion stores offer a variety of items sourced from local growers or manufacturers, serving customers in a more meaningful way with products that are the heart and soul of the community. The enhanced locally grown assortment includes 25-30 seasonal produce items. This fall, customers can enjoy a variety of limited seasonal offerings, including green tomatoes, specialty squash, locally produced honey, muscadine grapes and an assortment of fresh seasonal apples. View a list of additional suppliers from North Carolina and South Carolina that may be featured in the store.

As more customers opt to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion provides the convenient service of Food Lion To Go Pickup and/or Home Delivery services, available across its 10-state footprint. Customers can easily confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or app, enjoying same-day pickup and the same low prices and fresh products they expect in-store.

Demonstrating care for its neighbors and communities through a commitment to supporting renewable energy in its towns and cities, Food Lion’s enhanced stores feature energy-efficient LED lighting, refrigerated cases with doors, and in select locations, CO₂ refrigeration systems that help reduce its environmental footprint. The modern solutions impart ambiance, enhance fresh product assortment and decrease energy consumption.

Food Lion Feeds supports local hunger relief

As a leader in addressing food insecurity, Food Lion Feeds and the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation continue to invest in local organizations that nourish neighbors and strengthen communities. In recognition of this special celebration, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provided a $250,000 grant to Roof Above, a Charlotte-based nonprofit, to help purchase food and provide critical resources to individuals experiencing homelessness. It also contributed $77,000 to the Union County Senior Nutrition Program in Monroe, N.C., enabling the organization to purchase a new van to help deliver meals to more homebound older adults.

These grants combined with ongoing investments underscore Food Lion’s commitment to supporting hunger-relief organizations throughout the year help to ensure more neighbors have access to nutritious food. In 2025, donations exceed $1.4 million to support capital campaigns, the purchase of food, the establishment of teaching gardens, job skills training programs and other initiatives to address hunger. Additionally, Food Lion associates in the Charlotte-area volunteered more than 3,600 hours with community feeding partners to reduce food insecurity.

More than 20 years ago, Food Lion became the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization. All stores regularly donate unsaleable but edible food that might otherwise go to waste to local feeding agencies to support their clients’ nutritional needs. Since 2024, Food Lion stores in the greater Charlotte-area donated nearly 13 million pounds of food through this program to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, N.C.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014, and in March 2025 committed to doubling its efforts with a goal to provide a total of 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

