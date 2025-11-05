Rezolve Ai Accelerates U.S. Expansion and Announces Appointment of Former Microsoft Executive Elizabeth Lachhar to Lead National Sales Rollout

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company pioneering the Agentic Commerce revolution, today announced a major acceleration of its commercial rollout across the United States and Europe, following its oversubscribed $200 million financing.

To lead the Company’s U.S.expansion, Rezolve has appointed Elizabeth Lachhar, a former Microsoft executive who previously managed a multi-billion-dollar sales P&L, as Senior Vice President, U.S. Sales. Lachhar will oversee Rezolve’s national go-to-market organization driving enterprise adoption of Rezolve’s Brain Commerce platform, the core engine of the Company’s Agentic and Conversational Commerce, beginning January 2026.

By the end of Q2 2026, Rezolve expects to have approximately 40 sales professionals in the United States and an additional 20–30 across Europe, establishing one of the largest global salesforces dedicated to Agentic Commerce.

“This is about execution at scale,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. “Agentic Commerce is no longer a concept; it’s happening now. With Elizabeth’s leadership and deep enterprise experience, we believe we are assembling the building blocks that will enable us to turn years of innovation into market dominance. Rezolve has the capital, technology, and team to lead the trillion-dollar transformation of how people and brands transact.”

“Rezolve’s technology is redefining how retailers engage and convert customers,” said Elizabeth Lachhar, SVP U.S. Sales. “Having led large-scale sales organizations, I know transformative moments when I see them. Agentic Commerce delivers measurable ROI, higher engagement, conversion, and revenue, and we’re bringing that story to every major retailer and brand across the U.S.”

Rezolve’s expanded sales and marketing investment will focus on accelerating deployment of its Brain Commerce platform, including Conversational Commerce, Visual Search, and Brain Checkout, empowering retailers to harness AI-driven personalization and autonomous buying journeys at scale.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. Rezolve AI is pioneering the world’s first enterprise AI platform purpose-built for Agentic Commerce, a trillion-dollar transformation redefining how consumers interact, decide, and buy. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

