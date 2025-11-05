BrainFreeze Launches Powerful AI Browser Extensions to Transform Teaching Workflows

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainFreeze, a leader in education AI, today announced the release of its new AI Browser Extension for Chrome and Firefox, giving teachers instant access to lesson planning, differentiation, grading, and classroom insights in the tools they use every day.

Time is a teacher’s most precious resource. The toggle tax, or time wasted from switching between apps and web tabs, leads to inefficiencies from loss of focus. The new BrainFreeze browser extensions enable educators to use education AI to generate, adapt, and personalize content without leaving their browser.

As educators turn to AI to save time, accessing these tools without disrupting workflows is critical. The extension gets educators one step closer to integrating AI agents within their classrooms.

“Our vision with BrainFreeze is to make education AI feel like a co-teacher who’s always available but never in the way,” shared John Marshall, Chairman at Airia, the company behind BrainFreeze. “The new browser extension brings that co-teacher right into the tools teachers already use, while the broader BrainFreeze education AI suite delivers deeper insights and whole-school impact.”

The Browser Extension: AI at Your Fingertips

With a single click, teachers can use BrainFreeze within their preferred browser to:

Plan and Adapt Lessons Instantly: Build or modify assignments, quizzes, and lessons to fit standards, student levels, and IEP requirements.

Differentiate on the Fly: Adjust reading levels, create language scaffolds, or generate bilingual support directly in the same document.

Stay in Sync with Existing Workflows: Save, edit, and share resources from your browser.





Available Today

The AI Browser Extension is available today on the Chrome Web Store and Firefox Add-ons to all BrainFreeze enterprise customers. All features integrate with BrainFreeze’s wider platform of AI teaching tools.

Download the BrainFreeze AI Browser Extension today and bring AI-powered teaching to your everyday classroom tools. Learn more at brainfreeze.ai.

About BrainFreeze

BrainFreeze is designed to transform education through safe, comprehensive, and accessible AI technology. Built specifically for educational environments and powered by Airia, the platform serves as the operating environment for district-wide AI adoption, combining cutting-edge AI capabilities with the security, compliance, and educational features that schools require. BrainFreeze empowers educators to save time, enhance student learning, and streamline operations while preparing learners for an AI-driven future and maintaining the highest standards of safety and privacy.

For more information about BrainFreeze and the Education AI Platform, visit brainfreeze.ai.

Media Contact

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com