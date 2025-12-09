Airia Launches Natural Language Agent Building Capabilities, Eliminating Barriers to AI Agent Development 

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, a leading AI platform provider, today announced the launch of its idea-to-functional agentic workflow capabilities within the Airia Agent Builder. This feature changes how organizations approach AI agent development allowing users to simply describe their vision and watch as the platform automatically designs, builds, and structures complete AI agents.

The new functionality addresses a critical challenge facing enterprises today: while AI mandates continue to surge, many organizations struggle with the high barriers to entry and complexity of many AI platforms. Building effective AI agents typically requires specialized skills in prompt engineering, solution architecture, and technical implementation – resources that many teams lack. Plus, AI security and governance are baked in from the start for added peace of mind when creating new agents.

"Traditional agent building requires users to think through countless variables and technical considerations from scratch, which creates a steep learning curve that often leads to unreliable workflows," said JJ Manton, VP of Engineering at Airia. "Our new AI-powered approach makes it easier, so users can now focus on articulating their business goals while our platform handles the complex technical details automatically."

Introducing Agent Development Through Natural Language

Airia's new natural language agent building capability introduces a three-step process that improves AI agent creation:

Describe & Plan: Users simply describe their idea in natural language, and the AI agent provides feedback and creates a plan tailored to their specific use case.

Build & Iterate: The agent autonomously takes the plan and constructs each step of the agent workflow on the visual canvas in real-time, incorporating advanced features like AI model integration, tool actions, routing logic, Python code, and memory capabilities.

Test & Deploy: Once the build is complete, users can thoroughly test their agent to ensure effectiveness before deploying it. You can use the new AI-powered features to analyze and improve your existing agents.

Addressing Critical Enterprise Pain Points

Organizations still face widespread challenges when implementing AI solutions. Teams struggle to translate business objectives into functional agent workflows, often resulting in poorly structured, unreliable systems that fail to deliver expected value. Airia's latest capabilities eliminate these barriers by:

Removing the steep learning curve associated with new AI platforms

Automatically structuring reliable, trustworthy agent workflows

Reducing dependence on specialized AI development resources

Enabling business users to create sophisticated agents without technical expertise

Accelerating Enterprise AI Adoption

By eliminating barriers to AI agent development, Airia significantly accelerates your enterprise AI adoption. Organizations can now rapidly prototype, build, secure, and deploy AI solutions without requiring lengthy development cycles. Go from idea to governed, production-ready agent in minutes – just by describing what you need.

Ready to design and build agents on autopilot?

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com .

