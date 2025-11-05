Lung Stent Market Size Worth USD 629.72 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lung stent market size is expected to be worth over USD 629.72 million by 2034, increasing from USD 263.04 million in 2026, growing at a strong CAGR of 11.53% between 2025 and 2034.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries for respiratory disorders, rising investment by the public and private organizations for the development of non-vascular stents, and growing incidence of COPD and post-tuberculosis stenosis are driving the growth of the market.



Lung Stent Market Highlights:

North America dominated the lung stent market with the largest market share of 49% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period of 2025-2034.

By product, the tracheal stents segment recorded more than 70% of market share in 2024.

By product, the bronchial stents segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By materials, the hybrid segment dominated the market in 2024.

By materials, the silicon segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospitals segment contributed the largest market share of 67% in 2024.

By end-use, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

What is the Lung Stent?

The lung stent market refers to the production, distribution, and use of the lung stent, which are tube-shaped devices with a hollow lumen that are inserted into an airway. Lung stents are also known as airway stents or tracheobronchial prostheses. They are generally placed biomicroscopically and can be used to treat a variety of large airway diseases. Depending on the diagnosis, lung stents can be placed permanently or used for short periods and then removed.

Some common reasons for getting an airway stent include cancerous tumors in the lungs, which may present with a lung cancer diagnosis, and can cause difficulty breathing by obstructing the airway. A lung stent is an endobronchial prosthesis of many materials that supports and maintains patency of the hollow tubular airway structure.

Major Private Industry Investments in Lung Stent:

Olympus Corporation acquires Taewoong Medical: In 2024, the global MedTech company Olympus completed its acquisition of South Korea-based Taewoong Medical for approximately $370 million. This strategic move enhanced Olympus's therapeutic solutions portfolio and expanded its offerings in the gastrointestinal and airway stent markets globally.

Boston Scientific's investment in M.I. Tech Co., Ltd.: In 2022, Boston Scientific made a significant investment to acquire a majority stake (approximately 64%) in M.I. Tech, a Korean company specializing in self-expanding metal stents. This transaction gave Boston Scientific broader access to the HANAROSTENT™ technology for use in endoscopic and urologic procedures, strengthening its competitive position.

Actis exits Nanjing Micro-Tech investment: In 2016, leading growth markets investor Actis sold its stake in Chinese specialist medical equipment manufacturer Nanjing Micro-Tech to a consortium of private equity investors. This exit, following an initial investment in 2012, demonstrated a shift in ownership for a key player in the non-vascular stent market.

Micro-Tech's acquisition of Creo Medical subsidiary: In 2025, Micro-Tech completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Creo Medical S.L.U., a subsidiary of Creo Medical Group plc. The acquisition marked a significant milestone in Micro-Tech's global expansion strategy by growing its portfolio and market presence.

R&D investments in 3D-printed and biodegradable stents: Companies and research institutions are increasingly investing in developing customized and biodegradable stents, with some 3D-printed stents already receiving FDA approval. This investment into advanced manufacturing and material science promises to address limitations of traditional stents, such as poor anatomical fit and the need for follow-up removal procedures.



Lung Stent Market Trends:

Biodegradable Stents: Stents made from materials that dissolve over time are gaining traction as they provide temporary support and reduce the need for subsequent invasive removal procedures.



Stents made from materials that dissolve over time are gaining traction as they provide temporary support and reduce the need for subsequent invasive removal procedures. Patient-Specific 3D Printing: The use of 3D printing allows for the creation of customized stents that precisely fit a patient's unique airway anatomy, improving fit, reducing migration, and addressing complex cases.



The use of 3D printing allows for the creation of customized stents that precisely fit a patient's unique airway anatomy, improving fit, reducing migration, and addressing complex cases. Drug-Eluting Stents (DES): Advanced stents that release medication locally are being developed to inhibit excessive tissue growth and reduce restenosis, improving long-term outcomes for patients.



Advanced stents that release medication locally are being developed to inhibit excessive tissue growth and reduce restenosis, improving long-term outcomes for patients. Distal Airway Stenting: Improvements in stent technology and miniaturization are enabling the treatment of obstructions in smaller, more distant airways, expanding the range of treatable respiratory diseases.



Improvements in stent technology and miniaturization are enabling the treatment of obstructions in smaller, more distant airways, expanding the range of treatable respiratory diseases. Improved Materials: The refinement of materials like nitinol and silicone is leading to stents with enhanced flexibility, radial force, and biocompatibility, which reduces the risk of inflammation and complications.



Lung Stent Market Opportunity

Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures will be an opportunity for the lung stent market. Minimally invasive surgeries access our organs through small, keyhole incisions. Examples include robotic, laparoscopic, and arthroscopic surgery. The notable benefits of minimal invasive surgery to patients include less postoperative pain, fewer operative and postoperative major complications. It also includes benefits of shorter recovery period, less pain, shorter hospital stays, decreased risk of complications, increased accuracy, less scarring, smaller incisions, and many procedures are available.

Lung Stent Market Challenges

Existence of Alternative Substitute Treatments

The presence of alternative substitute treatments can limit the market. The most widely used surgical alternative to a coronary angioplasty is a coronary artery bypass graft (CABG). A hybrid stent can be used as an alternative in palliative treatment and airway reconstruction of malignant and complex airway diseases to relieve the obstructive symptoms and increases overall patient survival. Cardiologists were once quick to perform surgical procedures on people with blocked arteries and chest pain, a new study of more than 5000 patients shows that medications may be just same effective as stents in preventing heart attack and death.

Lung Stent Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 211.46 Million Market Size in 2025 USD 235.84 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 629.72 Million Market Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR of 11.53% Largest Market North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Products, Material, End-use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Product Type Trend Tracheal stents accounted for the largest share in 2024, while bronchial stents are projected to witness the fastest growth.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2024, with a share of 49%, due to the growth in emerging economies, developed healthcare infrastructure, expanding applications, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rising prevalence of lung cancer and respiratory diseases in the region. The United States is the World’s leading cardiac care hospital, equipped with advanced technology and renowned specialists.

The growing preference for self-expandable stents and a strong focus on technological advancements boost the market growth. The regulatory changes, such as the 2026 alignment of U.S. quality system regulations with international standards and focus on sustainability and enhanced procedural precious in software-guided systems, are fueling the regional market.

According to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 1 in 16 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. Nearly 124730 AMERICAN LIVES are lost annually. 654620 people in the United States were diagnosed with lung cancer at some point in their lives. (Source: lungcancerresearchfoundation.org )



What is the U.S. Lung Stent Market Size?

The U.S. lung stent market size is projected to touch USD 235.34 million by 2034 from USD 86.67 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2025 to 2034. The North America lung stent market size reached USD 103.62 million in 2024.

The U.S. Lung Stent Market Trends



The U.S. dominates the regional market, largely because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing burden of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer. A large patient pool suffering from these conditions drives the demand for advanced treatment options, including lung stents, which help restore airway patency and improve breathing. The country's strong focus on adopting minimally invasive procedures and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers such as Boston Scientific Corporation and Merit Medical Systems further enhance market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period because of the need for customized stents, innovations in stent technology, technological innovations, the senior population, and the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders in the region. India is the best choice for medical tourism, which is known for high-quality and cost-effective medical services. India has specialized cardiac hospitals with experienced doctors offering stent placement at a portion of the price in Western countries. Asia has witnessed rapid growth in respiratory diseases like lung cancer and COPD. The increased healthcare investments in China, India, and Japan contribute to this growth.

China Lung Stent Market Analysis

China dominates the Asia Pacific lung stent market, driven by its large population base, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, lung cancer, and asthma, and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure. The country has witnessed significant growth in healthcare investments, particularly in advanced interventional pulmonology and minimally invasive treatments. Moreover, the presence of a large number of local medical device manufacturers offering cost-effective stent solutions enhances accessibility and affordability across different patient groups.

Lung Stent Market Segmentation Insights:

Product Insights

Which Product Held the Largest Share of the Lung Stent Market?

The tracheal stents segment held the largest share of 70% of the market in 2024. Tracheal stents, generally used in palliative care, prove beneficial for patients grappling with end-stage airway disease or malignancies encroaching upon the airway lumen. Tracheal stents have the potential to transform respiratory care by providing crucial relief and support for patients grappling with tracheal disorders. Tracheal stents can be used to quickly reconstruct the airway and relieve symptoms of dyspnea in patients with tracheal stenosis.

The bronchial stents segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Bronchial stents are highly used as a palliative relief of symptoms caused by airway obstruction. These stents are also used for sealing of stump fistulas after pneumonectomy and dehiscence after broncho-plastic operations. Tracheobronchial stents may be used to manage lung transplant airway complications. Stent placement for chronic airway obstruction can enhance a patient’s ability to tolerate systemic chemotherapy or external beam radiation.

Material Insights

How Hybrid Segment Dominating the Lung Stent Market?

The hybrid segment dominated the market in 2024. The benefits of hybrid stents include easy formation of new granulation tissue, and easy to be removal. The hybrid approach may result in improved outcomes, reduced risk, and less invasive procedures. Hybrid metal stents are a new alterative that may be easier to place and provide better airway apposition in complex stenoses or fistulas because of their self-expanding properties. Hybrid metal stents are associated with reduced procedure times.

The silicon segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Silicon stents have many benefits, including providing reliable sealing, offering longer treatment maintenance, exhibiting less granulomatous proliferation, being resistant to damage, being field-modifiable, and their effectiveness is less affected by coughing. The modified selective stent can be a safe and effective option for patients with post-surgical bronchopleural fistula patients in whom conventional therapy is contraindicated.

End-use Insights

What Made the Hospitals Lead the Lung Stent Market?

The hospitals segment led the market, with a share of 67% in 2024. A hospital is a conducive place for people who need treatment for their illness. It plays an important role in the community. Hospital benefits include trust spoke for clinical communication, foster a culture of innovation, commit to excellence, deliver compassionate care, and put patients first. It also includes benefits like improved clinical decision-making, streamlined population health management, simplified regulatory compliance & accreditation, facilitated communication and team collaboration, better resource allocation, advanced reporting and analytics, improved financial performance, and more.



The ambulatory surgical centers segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Ambulatory surgical centers are reshaping healthcare by offering patients a faster, safer, and more affordable alternative to hospitals, delivering same-day surgeries with high-quality outcomes and personalized care. Ambulatory care provides same day care for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment with the aim of getting patients home safely on the same day. They can provide services at a lower price than a full-service hospital.

Top Companies in the Lung Stent Market

Abbott: While a major player in the medical device industry , Abbott's primary stent offerings are in the coronary (heart) and peripheral (vascular) areas, and they are not a prominent provider of lung stents.



While a major player in the , Abbott's primary stent offerings are in the coronary (heart) and peripheral (vascular) areas, and they are not a prominent provider of lung stents. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.: The company provides a variety of medical devices, including stents for different applications, and is noted for its flexible procurement models.



The company provides a variety of medical devices, including stents for different applications, and is noted for its flexible procurement models. Boston Scientific Corporation: This company offers a well-established line of tracheobronchial (lung) stents, such as the Ultraflex Stent System, for the treatment of airway strictures caused by malignant tumors.



This company offers a well-established line of tracheobronchial (lung) stents, such as the Ultraflex Stent System, for the treatment of airway strictures caused by malignant tumors. Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.: It develops and manufactures stents for various endoscopic procedures, including a Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent distributed in the US for managing tracheal airway tumors.



It develops and manufactures stents for various endoscopic procedures, including a Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent distributed in the US for managing tracheal airway tumors. Hood Laboratories: This company offers tracheobronchial products, including stents, for airway management.



This company offers tracheobronchial products, including stents, for airway management. Cook Group: Cook Medical, a subsidiary of the Cook Group, offers a range of medical devices, including stents for both GI and airway applications.



Cook Medical, a subsidiary of the Cook Group, offers a range of medical devices, including stents for both GI and airway applications. Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd. Endoscopy: This South Korean company specializes in gastrointestinal and airway stents, including self-expanding metallic stents (SEMS), and was acquired by Olympus.



This South Korean company specializes in gastrointestinal and airway stents, including self-expanding metallic stents (SEMS), and was acquired by Olympus. HEALTH MICROPORT MEDICAL: MicroPort Scientific Corporation has a broad medical device portfolio, though its stent offerings are primarily focused on coronary artery disease.



MicroPort Scientific Corporation has a broad medical device portfolio, though its stent offerings are primarily focused on coronary artery disease. Boston Medical Products: This company is known for its role in the airway stent market, offering devices for managing airway blockages.



This company is known for its role in the airway stent market, offering devices for managing airway blockages. Novatech SA: The company manufactures the DUMON® and NOVATECH® GSS™ silicone tracheobronchial stents, which are considered a reference product in the airway stent market.



The company manufactures the DUMON® and NOVATECH® GSS™ silicone tracheobronchial stents, which are considered a reference product in the airway stent market. Teleflex: While Teleflex has a significant presence in airway management, their stent offerings are primarily focused on other areas, and they do not appear to be a major player in the lung stent market.



While Teleflex has a significant presence in airway management, their stent offerings are primarily focused on other areas, and they do not appear to be a major player in the lung stent market. STENING: This Argentinian company specializes in silicone tracheal and bronchial stents and related instrumentation for addressing airway affections.



This Argentinian company specializes in silicone tracheal and bronchial stents and related instrumentation for addressing airway affections. MICRO-TECH ENDOSCOPY: The company offers a portfolio of self-expanding nitinol stents for airway applications, including standard tracheal and bronchial models, a Y-shaped tracheal stent, and a Carina-J-Stent.



The company offers a portfolio of self-expanding nitinol stents for airway applications, including standard tracheal and bronchial models, a Y-shaped tracheal stent, and a Carina-J-Stent. EFER Endoscopy: This company produces EFER SUPERGLASS silicone tracheobronchial stents and complementary instrumentation for their placement.

Recent Developments

In August 2024, the U.S. FDA approved the Minima Stent System Ballon Expandable Stent for neonates, infants, and young children with coarctation of the aorta or pulmonary artery stenosis. The Minima Stent System is an expandable metal mesh tube used for reopening a narrowed pulmonary artery or aorta. (Source: fda.gov )



In July 2023, the U.S. FDA approved the PALMAZ MULLINS XD Pulmonary Stent of Cardis US Corporation. The PALMAZ MULLINS XD Pulmonary Stents a stainless-steel mesh tubes placed inside a narrowed pulmonary artery and expanded to widen it. (Source: fda.gov )

Segments Covered in the Report

By Products

Tracheal Stents

Bronchial Stents

Laryngeal Stents



By Material

Metal

Stainless

Nitinol

Silicone

Hybrid



By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

