Danbury Public Schools Deploys Immersive AR/VR Technology Across District, Bringing AI-Powered Career Exploration to Over 12,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions for education, today announced that Danbury Public Schools has deployed zSpace's comprehensive AR/VR learning platform across its district, including the newly opened Danbury High School West campus and three middle schools. The implementation brings cutting-edge immersive learning technology and AI-powered career exploration to students throughout Connecticut's largest high school district.

Serving over 12,000 students from diverse backgrounds representing dozens of heritages, Danbury Public Schools has strategically positioned zSpace technology in both high schools—including the innovative new Danbury High School West campus built around the Academies model—and all three district middle schools: Broadview, Rogers Park, and Westside Middle School Academy.

Transforming Career Readiness Through AI and Immersive Learning

Central to Danbury's implementation is zSpace's award-winning Career Coach AI, an intelligent assistant that provides students with localized, real-time career information and exploration opportunities. The AI-powered solution, which earned the prestigious 2025 District Administration Top EdTech Products Award in the CTE, Upskilling, and Credential Technology category, delivers geo-located insights into career paths and opportunities specific to students' communities, drawing from authoritative sources including The Department of Labor and BLS.gov.

"The integration of zSpace's immersive AR/VR technology across our district represents a transformative step in how we prepare students for future-ready careers," said Dr. Kara Casimiro, Superintendent of Danbury Public Schools and Director of Instruction & Assessment. "With the opening of our new Danbury High School West campus and its innovative academies model, we needed technology that could provide both hands-on STEM experiences and intelligent career guidance. zSpace's Career Coach AI gives our students the information and insights they need to make informed decisions about their educational pathways and future careers, while the immersive learning experiences make complex concepts accessible and engaging. This investment ensures every student in our district has access to 21st-century learning tools."

Preparing Students for Tomorrow's Careers

The deployment aligns with Danbury Public Schools' mission to provide transformational learning experiences designed to nurture thoughtful and prepared graduates. Students can now explore careers in healthcare through virtual dissections and anatomical models, investigate engineering principles through mechanical simulations, develop design skills through 3D modeling, and discover career opportunities through AI-powered research—all within their classroom environment.

"Danbury Public Schools exemplifies how forward-thinking districts are leveraging both immersive technology and artificial intelligence to transform education," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "Their implementation of a district-wide 9th grade Career Exploration course, powered by customized zSpace activities and Career Coach AI, demonstrates a deep commitment to preparing every student for success. We're proud to support their vision of helping students build clear pathways from high school through college and career, while providing equity of access to cutting-edge career exploration and STEM learning experiences."

At the high school level, all 9th grade students participate in a comprehensive Career Exploration course featuring customized zSpace activities designed specifically to align with Danbury's curriculum. This foundational experience not only introduces students to diverse career paths and builds understanding of professional opportunities, but also helps students develop long-term vision for their educational pathways in grades 10-12 and beyond—whether pursuing advanced studies or entering the workforce. The technology transcends traditional teaching limitations by enabling students to safely explore experiences that would otherwise be dangerous, impossible, or prohibitively expensive.

About Danbury Public Schools

Danbury Public Schools serves over 12,000 students across 19 schools, including Connecticut's largest high school. The district is committed to providing world-class educational experiences through innovative programs like the Academies of Danbury High School, which offers eight academies and 21 career pathways. The district's diverse student body represents dozens of heritages and countries, reflecting Danbury's position as Connecticut's 7th largest school district. For more information, visit www.danbury.k12.ct.us .

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents, and our hands-on "learning by doing" solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

