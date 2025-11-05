TRWD Launches Media Campaign to Expand Brand Visibility Across North America and Latin America

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTC: TRWD), a publicly traded holding company expanding within the entertainment sector, announced today the launch of a global media campaign designed to increase shareholder value, brand visibility and public recognition across North America, Latin America, and select international markets.

The campaign, produced in collaboration with BizTrendWatch, a next-generation media and corporate communications platform known for spotlighting emerging public companies highlights TRWD’s continued progress in expanding its operational footprint and modernizing a traditionally fragmented industry through structured growth, professional management, and transparent reporting.

Airing Across Global Markets

The campaign will air across multiple territories including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Germany. Designed for maximum reach, TRWD’s media rollout spans both traditional television and digital streaming, targeting analysts, business audiences, and potential guests of Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated venues.

Using distribution partners such as Cox Media, Vibe, and MNTN, the videos will appear across leading business and finance networks including CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, and Paramount Global Networks, as well as select regional business and lifestyle channels throughout the Americas and Europe.

In addition to televised and streaming placements, TRWD will support the campaign through a digital and social-media marketing push across Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, extending the reach of its media content to both business audiences and consumers online.

This broad, multi-platform approach marks TRWD’s next step in building corporate visibility and customer recognition for its expanding network of entertainment properties.

Preliminary Videos to Air

The first two media pieces anchoring TRWD’s campaign include:

Watch: TRWD: Redefining Entertainment | The Rise of Hippo Nation - https://youtu.be/6EEn06S0tpc – an English-language feature introducing TRWD’s modernization strategy and the rapid growth of the Peppermint Hippo brand.

Watch: Nación Hippo: Del Strip a Wall Street | El Futuro del Entretenimiento Nocturno - https://youtu.be/rxMH6Cl8d7Q – a Spanish-language feature created for Latin American audiences, highlighting Peppermint Hippo’s expansion from its Las Vegas flagship to new markets.

Both videos demonstrate TRWD’s commitment to growing shareholder value, professionalized management, operational transparency, and responsible growth.

Building Global Brand Visibility

The media rollout represents the first stage of TRWD’s broader communications initiative to highlight the company’s operations, leadership, and long-term business strategy. Developed in collaboration with BizTrendWatch, the campaign provides clear, informative content that introduces the company’s vision and outlines its model for sustainable expansion.

“This campaign allows us to reach new audiences while reinforcing our commitment to transparency and long-term value creation,” said TRWD spokesperson John Stock. “Our objective is to help audiences understand what we’re building and why it represents a forward-looking approach to the entertainment and hospitality market.”

Watch: Alan Changs Interview - https://youtu.be/7LtNFT0OTpw – an in-depth conversation with Peppermint Hippo founder and TRWD Director Alan Chang discussing his background, vision, and approach to redefining the entertainment experience.

Forming a Conglomerate in a $10 Billion Industry

TRWD, through its agreement with Peppermint Hippo, is executing a long-term plan to build a multi-brand conglomerate of entertainment venues across the United States and abroad. The goal is to modernize and consolidate a $10 billion sector made up of more than 3,000 independently owned clubs—many of which are outdated or underperforming.

The strategy focuses on identifying high-potential venues, acquiring and upgrading them, and integrating them into a unified platform emphasizing brand consistency, data-driven management, and operational transparency. By combining the strength of established brands such as Peppermint Hippo and Las Toxícas, TRWD aims to create a structured, scalable model delivering tangible assets and recurring revenue.

Watch: Discover How We Will Grow to 100+ Locations - https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso – an overview of TRWD’s roadmap to nationwide expansion and the creation of a multi-brand entertainment conglomerate.

Follow us on X @OfficialTRWD for the latest updates.

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021—the only gentlemen’s club on the Strip—cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas operate 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

The company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s marketing initiatives, operational plans, and growth prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. TRWD disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

