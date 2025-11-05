VisionWave Holdings Files Complaints with Nasdaq and FINRA Regarding Abnormal Market Activity; Company Engages Multiple Law Firms and Places Market Makers on Notice

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) today announced that it has formally submitted complaints to Nasdaq MarketWatch and FINRA Market Regulation regarding apparent abnormal and potentially manipulative trading activity in the Company’s common stock observed on November 3–4, 2025.



The Company provided both regulators with a comprehensive evidentiary package, including timestamped Level II data illustrating unusual quoting behavior, rapid order fluctuations, and apparent coordination across multiple trading venues.



VisionWave also confirmed that it has identified three market makers that appeared to participate in the observed activity and has formally placed each on notice. One of the firms has already acknowledged receipt and confirmed it has initiated an internal investigation, to which VisionWave has provided the supporting evidence gathered.



In addition, VisionWave has interviewed three national law firms specializing in market manipulation and securities litigation and expects to select counsel within days to commence a civil action seeking damages and injunctive relief on behalf of the Company and its shareholders.



“We are unwavering in our commitment to protect our shareholders and maintain a fair marketplace for VisionWave’s securities,” said Doug Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. “We have full confidence that regulators and the market participants involved will take these matters seriously and that our forthcoming civil action will hold accountable those responsible for any manipulative conduct.”

Based on its preliminary review, the Company also believes that it may have been the victim of illegal naked short selling in its stock. Naked short sales take time to verify, but preliminary financial indicators cause the Company to believe that abusive naked short selling may have occurred. Naked short selling is illegal and damages stockholder value in a company by artificially pushing its stock price down.

The Company will not tolerate the manipulation of its stock. It has reported this activity to regulators and is prepared to take all measures necessary to bring actions against anyone that is engaging in illegal activity.

While the Company ordinarily does not comment on market activity, in light of recent trading activity in its stock, the Company notes that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information or corporate development that would contribute to this week’s decline in stock price. VisionWave will continue cooperating with regulators, market participants, and counsel, and will provide additional updates as appropriate.



No stockholder action is required at this time.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) develops and commercializes next-generation defense technologies integrating AI-based sensing, radar, and autonomous systems for air, land, and maritime applications. The Company’s mission is to enhance situational awareness, safety, and decision-making for government, defense, and commercial customers worldwide.

Learn more at https://vwav.inc



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding potential legal and regulatory actions. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.



Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc

Website: https://www.vwav.inc

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744252/5551620/VisionWave_Logo.jpg