VisionWave Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent, Expanding Enforceable Protection Across Its Core RF Imaging and AI Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) (“VisionWave”), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a new U.S. patent covering systems and methods for real-time movement, position detection, and imaging.

The newly issued patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,499,578, titled “Systems and Methods of Real-Time Movement, Position Detection, and Imaging,” represents the successful conversion of a previously pending patent application into an issued U.S. patent. This issuance expands VisionWave’s granted patent portfolio and strengthens enforceable protection around the company’s core proprietary technologies.

“We believe the issuance of this patent strengthens VisionWave’s intellectual property foundation,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

“Converting pending applications into issued patents enhances the defensibility of our platform, raises barriers to entry, and increases our strategic flexibility as we pursue partnerships, licensing opportunities, and long-term value creation.”

“From a technology standpoint, this patent validates core architectural elements of our multi-planar RF imaging and AI-driven detection framework,” said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave Technologies. “It protects foundational methods that enable real-time sensing, tracking, and imaging across complex environments, which are central to our roadmap in defense, autonomy, and advanced sensing applications.”

VisionWave Patent Portfolio Overview

As of the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,499,578, VisionWave maintains a robust and interrelated portfolio of granted U.S. patents, including issued patents and issued continuations, covering secure communications, mobile data management, computer vision, facial and body recognition, and real-time RF-based movement, position detection, and imaging.

The portfolio includes:

Secure Communications Systems



Covering encrypted electronic circuits and emergency communication systems, including satellite-enabled emergency signaling and secure transmission of data and vital signs.

Mobile Database Management and Sharing Systems



Protecting distributed mobile databases, segmented storage, secure synchronization, redundancy, reconciliation, and optimized data transmission, including issued continuation patents. Facial and Body Recognition, Identification, and Analysis



Covering AI-driven facial and body recognition, 3D mesh construction, geometric feature analysis, and neural-network-based image interpretation. Real-Time Movement, Position Detection, and Imaging — “Apollo” Patent Family



A multi-generation patent family covering multi-planar RF transmission, AI-driven point-of-interest detection, vectorial mapping, real-time imaging, gesture reconstruction, health and vital-sign monitoring, vehicle and driver monitoring, and security applications across air, ground, water, and enclosed environments.

The newly issued U.S. Patent No. 12,499,578 represents the second continuation within the Apollo patent family and extends enforceable protection to additional embodiments and implementations. With this issuance, VisionWave has further converted previously contingent intellectual property rights into granted, enforceable U.S. patents, reinforcing continuity and depth across its core technology platform.



VisionWave’s patent portfolio has been reviewed and summarized by independent patent counsel, confirming ownership, inventorship, and prosecution status as part of the company’s intellectual property diligence and portfolio management strategy. The following table represent the IP portfolio:

Title App. No. Country Filing Date Status Patent No. Issue Date SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF FACIAL AND BODY RECOGNITION, IDENTIFICATION AND ANALYSIS 17/212,235 USA Mar. 25, 2021 GRANTED 11,527,104 Dec. 13, 2022 SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF MOBILE DATABASE MANAGEMENT AND SHARING 16/155,093 USA Oct. 9, 2018 GRANTED 10,853,327 Dec. 1, 2020 SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF MOBILE DATABASE MANAGEMENT AND SHARING 17/104,001 USA Nov. 25, 2020 GRANTED



(CONTINUATION) 11,663,167 May 30, 2023 SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF REAL-TIME MOVEMENT, POSITION DETECTION, AND IMAGING (Apollo) 17/471,213 USA Sep. 10, 2021 GRANTED 11,302,032 Apr. 12, 2022 SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF REAL-TIME MOVEMENT, POSITION DETECTION, AND IMAGING (Apollo Continuation) 17/694,384 USA Mar. 14, 2022 GRANTED



(CONTINUATION) 12,014,521 June 18, 2024 SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF REAL-TIME MOVEMENT, POSITION DETECTION, AND IMAGING (2d Apollo Continuation) 18/743,171 USA June 14, 2024 GRANTED



(2D CONTINUATION) 12,499,578 Dec. 16, 2025 ELECTRONIC CIRCUITS FOR SECURE COMMUNICATIONS AND ASSOCIATED SYSTEMS AND METHODS

(Secure Comm.) 15/015,441 USA Feb. 4, 2016 GRANTED 10,521,614 Dec. 31, 2019

Why This Matters

The issuance of this patent converts contingent intellectual property rights into enforceable protection, strengthening VisionWave’s competitive moat, increasing barriers to entry, and enhancing leverage for future licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercialization efforts.

Together, VisionWave’s granted patents and continuations create a multi-layered intellectual property moat that is difficult to design around and supports long-term defensibility, licensing leverage, and strategic value across defense, autonomy, and advanced sensing markets.

As previously disclosed, at the time of VisionWave’s business combination closing, the company’s intellectual property portfolio included issued patents as well as pending patent applications. With this issuance, one of those pending applications has now matured into a granted U.S. patent.

Patent Information

U.S. Patent No.: 12,499,578

12,499,578 Issue Date: December 16, 2025

December 16, 2025 Title: Systems and Methods of Real-Time Movement, Position Detection, and Imaging

About VisionWave

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave Technologies, Inc. develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing and imaging technologies designed to enable real-time detection, decision support, and situational awareness across complex operational environments.

