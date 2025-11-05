Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC: GREH) Announces FINRA Filings via Lucosky Brookman, Strengthens Dividend Strategy Amid Record Growth in Clean Energy Projects

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) announces its legal counsel, Lucosky Brookman LLP, has formally filed all required documentation with FINRA for the Company’s previously announced special stock dividend. The Company now awaits final FINRA approval. This stock dividend represents a strategic instrument designed to help curb unregulated short-selling that has undermined the value of many emerging pub-co’s.

By filing its dividend through Lucosky Brookman, a law firm renowned for its expertise in securities and FINRA matters, $GREH ensures full compliance under regulatory standards, reinforcing investor confidence and market credibility. “With Lucosky Brookman’s guidance and FINRA’s oversight, we’re demonstrating that compliance, transparency, and shareholder protection are core to our mission,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy.

A Year of Momentum:

-Secured a $400,000 Utility Incentive from Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E)

-Launch of our EV Infrastructure Survey at the Tempe Hilton in Arizona with Driftwood Hospitality.

These projects position Green Rain Energy’s ESCO model by integrating engineering, incentive capture, and shared-revenue agreements across alternative energy platforms with no debt or dilution.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a Wyoming-based clean energy development company committed to advancing renewable infrastructure through its subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and Green Rain Development. The Company focuses on EV charging networks, solar installations, and energy efficiency projects structured under an ESCO model — enabling revenue participation without debt exposure.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Green Rain Energy Holdings assumes no obligation to update these statements.

