Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GREH) Announces Share Reduction, Capital Structure Optimization, Reg A Re-qualification, and Auditor Engagement to Strengthen Long-Term Shareholder Value

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (“Green Rain” or the “Company”) (OTC: GREH), a clean-energy and EV infrastructure company, today announced a series of strategic corporate actions designed to significantly improve its capital structure, enhance transparency, and position the Company for disciplined growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

Share Cancellation and Authorized Share Reduction

The Company has submitted formal documentation to Pacific Stock Transfer, its transfer agent, requesting the cancellation of 310,000,000 shares of common stock currently held by Maddy’s Legacy LLC, an entity controlled by Company CEO Alfredo Papadakis.

In parallel, Green Rain has submitted documentation to its registered agent, Registered Agents of Wyoming, LLC, to reduce the Company’s authorized common shares to 1.5 billion.

Strategic Rationale

Reducing outstanding and authorized shares directly addresses dilution concerns common among emerging growth companies. Industry data consistently shows that companies with disciplined share structures tend to benefit from:

Improved market perception and credibility

Lower long-term dilution risk

Stronger alignment between management and shareholders

Greater flexibility in future financings

By proactively cancelling insider-held shares and reducing authorized capital, Green Rain is signaling a clear commitment to capital discipline and shareholder alignment.

Regulation A Requalification and Debt Optimization

Green Rain is also working with its securities counsel to re-qualify its Regulation A offering. Upon requalification, the Company intends to use Reg A shares strategically to settle existing debt obligations, reducing balance-sheet pressure without excessive dilution.

As part of this process, the Company plans to adjust the Reg A fixed share price upward from $0.0055 to $0.015 per share.

Strategic Rationale

Requalifying the Reg A at a higher fixed price reflects improved corporate governance, a more disciplined capital strategy, and evolving market conditions. From an industry perspective:

Using equity at higher valuation levels to retire debt improves solvency ratios

Reducing cash debt obligations preserves capital for operations and growth

A higher Reg A price helps protect existing shareholders from unnecessary dilution

This approach aligns Green Rain with best practices used by growth-stage infrastructure and energy companies transitioning toward revenue scalability.

Independent Audit Engagement

To further strengthen transparency and compliance, Green Rain has retained Barton CPA to conduct audits of its December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 financial statements.

Strategic Rationale

Independent audits are a critical milestone for companies preparing for broader capital market participation. Audited financials support:

Enhanced investor confidence

Improved access to institutional and strategic capital

Greater flexibility for future financings, uplisting considerations, and partnerships

Stronger regulatory and disclosure posture

This engagement reflects Green Rain’s commitment to operating with the rigor expected of maturing public companies.

Positioning for the Future

Collectively, these actions represent a coordinated effort to transition Green Rain into a more strategically positioned, investor-aligned, and financially disciplined company. By reducing share overhang, optimizing debt, improving disclosure quality, and strengthening governance, the Company believes it is laying the groundwork for sustainable growth across its EV infrastructure and clean-energy initiatives.

Management Commentary

“Each of these steps is deliberate and shareholder-focused,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings. “We are cleaning up our capital structure, reducing dilution risk, strengthening transparency, and positioning the Company to pursue growth from a position of financial and operational discipline.”

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

