Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) Announces CEO’s Intention to Cancel 310 Million Common Shares Held Through Holding Company in Exchange for Restricted Preferred Shares to Address Short Positions

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) (the “Company”) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Alfredo Papadakis, will cancel 310 million common shares of the Company held through his holding company. In exchange, Mr. Papadakis will accept restricted preferred shares, a move designed to strengthen the Company’s capital structure and directly combat short positions in the market.

This strategic action, once completed, will significantly reduce the Company’s outstanding common share count, reinforcing management’s commitment to protecting shareholder value and ensuring long-term stability. By converting his holdings into restricted preferred shares, Mr. Papadakis will align his interests with those of long-term investors while limiting the availability of common shares for short selling.

“This decision underscores our dedication to building shareholder confidence and protecting the integrity of Green Rain Energy Holdings,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO. “We believe this action will help stabilize trading activity, reduce volatility caused by short positions, and position the Company for sustainable growth.”

The restricted preferred shares to be issued in exchange for the canceled common shares will carry limitations on transferability and conversion, ensuring that the Company’s capital structure remains disciplined and aligned with its strategic objectives.

Green Rain Energy Holdings remains focused on advancing its energy initiatives and delivering value to shareholders through responsible governance, innovation, and transparency.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long-term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

Press inquiries:

Michael Cimino – Michael@pubcopr.com