Toobit Offers $200,000 Support for Traders Comeback After Market Volatility





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of The Trader Revival, an event designed to help traders recover from recent market volatility and liquidations.

To combat this challenging environment, Toobit is stepping up to offer tangible financial support and a second chance for its existing and new traders alike.

The event runs from November 5, 2025, 10:00 AM (UTC), to November 19, 2025, 10:00 AM (UTC) and features two main recovery programs.

Event 1: Toobit trader recovery fund

This is dedicated to helping existing traders bounce back. If a trader experienced liquidations totaling more than 50 USDT on the Toobit platform between October 28 and November 4 at 10:00 AM (UTC) or during the event period, they are eligible for recovery funds. These funds will be calculated based on the liquidated amount, allowing eligible traders to claim up to 1,000 USDT to re-enter the market.

Event 2: Starter recovery bonus

Toobit is also extending support to traders who were liquidated on other exchanges, encouraging them to start fresh on the Toobit platform. New traders who sign up during the event period can submit proof of their liquidated USDT-margined perpetual positions from external platforms, provided the liquidation occurred after October 28, 2025.

Upon approval, traders will receive a 100% recovery bonus of up to 200 USDT, providing immediate capital to mitigate previous setbacks and begin trading on Toobit with renewed momentum.

"We recognize that even the most experienced traders can be caught off-guard by sharp market movements," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The Trader Revival is our commitment to the community. We are providing real capital to help our traders, both current and new, flip setbacks into payback and re-enter the market with confidence. We believe in providing the tools and support necessary for every trader's comeback."

To be eligible, all participating traders must register on the official event page. Detailed eligibility criteria, reward structures, and the complete application process are outlined on the official Toobit event announcement page.

Recent weeks have seen market fluctuations, leading to unexpected losses for many traders. The sharp shift in market sentiment in late October and early November 2025 has created a palpable need for trader support.

For example, a sudden liquidation wave in early November wiped out approximately $1.3 billion in leveraged crypto futures contracts across the market in a 24-hour period, with Bitcoin briefly falling below the key psychological level of $100,000 for the first time in months.

This instability follows the largest crypto liquidation in history on October 10, which triggered a flash crash that erased more than $370 billion in market capitalization globally within hours.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

