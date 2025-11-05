Wearable Devices and X-trodes Successfully Deliver Neural Interface System for Dynamic, Real-World Environments

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the successful completion and delivery of its neural interface system for advanced tactical systems. This milestone marks a key achievement in a strategic project executed with X-trodes, a leader in flexible bio-sensing and AI technologies for real-world environments.

The jointly developed system introduces a fully functional touchless control system based on neural human–machine interface (“HMI”) designed to enable users to control tactical communication, navigation, and command systems using subtle neuromuscular activity and intuitive gestures — without interrupting operational readiness or requiring manual input. The system utilizes X-trodes SmartSkin high performance electromyography (“EMG”) patch and artifact immunity mechanism with Wearable Devices’ classification algorithms to showcase a novel tactical HMI solution that that addresses a long-standing operational limitation — the inability to communicate and operate systems simultaneously.

This innovative collaborative system has now been successfully delivered to customers for evaluation and use in extreme environments, meeting all operational and performance milestones. It is expected to serve as a foundation for potential future phases of development aimed at transforming the current interfaces in the extreme environments space.

“We are proud to announce the successful delivery of this groundbreaking touchless control project,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “Our close collaboration with X-trodes brought together the best of neural sensing and AI interpretation technologies, resulting in a solution that enhances situational awareness and control while keeping users’ eyes on mission.”

“This collaboration demonstrates how wearable neurotechnology and AI can meaningfully transform the way we use human–machines in dynamic, real-world environments,” said Dr. Ziv Peremen, Chief Executive Officer of X-trodes. “Together with Wearable Devices, we are setting a new benchmark for high-performance neural control systems capable of operating reliably even under extreme conditions.”

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

About X-trodes

X-trodes is a neurotechnology company that develops flexible, medical-grade neural and bio-sensing systems for use in real-world environments. Their proprietary product, “Smart Skin”, consists of dry electrode patches that enable high-fidelity monitoring of electroencephalography (EEG), EMG, electrocardiography (ECG), and electrooculography (EOG) signals without the need for gel or laboratory conditions. The company is advancing the next generation of human-machine interactions by utilizing bioelectric signal monitoring and advanced analytics to control operational systems and assess the physiological state of the operators in the medical, defense and immersive sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when discussing the potential benefits, applications, and future development of the neural interface system developed with X-trodes, including its ability to support next phases of development, enhance performance in extreme environments, and expand the adoption of neural human–machine interface technologies; as well as our expectations regarding continued collaboration opportunities, commercialization potential, and market acceptance of our technologies. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

