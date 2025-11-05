Result for Q3 2025

The BANK of Greenland’s profit before tax amounts to DKK 132.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to DKK 193.6 million for the same period of 2024. The profit before tax gives a return of 12.1% p.a. on opening equity after disbursement of dividend.

The profit before value adjustments and write-downs amounted to DKK 133.4 million compared to DKK 186.2 million for the previous year.

Net interest and fee income decreased by DKK 36.0 million to DKK 319.9 million compared to the same period in 2024.

At the end of September 2025, total costs including write-offs amounted to DKK 191.4 million, compared to DKK 173.8 million for the same period of 2024.

At the end of September 2025, value adjustments show a capital gain of DKK 13.6 million, compared to a capital gain of DKK 22.6 million for the same period of 2024.

Impairments of loans and guarantees amounted to DKK 14.6 million in Q1-Q3 2025, compared to DKK 15.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Solvency ratio of 25.7 and a capital requirement of 10.5%.



The expected profit for the year is specified as a profit before tax of DKK 165-185 million, compared to the previous forecast of DKK 150-185 million.

Attachments