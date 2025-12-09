Expectations for profit before tax in the year 2026

 | Source: Grønlandsbanken A/S Grønlandsbanken A/S

Expectations for profit before tax in the year 2026

The BANK of Greenland’s expectations for a profit before tax result in the year 2026 are DKK 145-175 million.

The expectations are given with uncertainty and depend on the general future economic development. The insecurities relate to interest rates and value adjustments caused by the development in the financial markets and developments in depreciations.

Best regards
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

