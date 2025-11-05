Data Center UPS Industry Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Adoption of Modular and Scalable UPS Systems, and Advancements in Efficiency and Reliability

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center UPS was valued at US$4.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems are critical components that provide backup power to data centers in the event of a power outage or fluctuation. These systems ensure that servers, storage devices, and networking equipment remain operational during power interruptions, preventing data loss, downtime, and potential damage to sensitive electronics.

The importance of data center UPS systems lies in their ability to maintain the continuous operation of data centers, which are vital for the functioning of cloud services, financial institutions, healthcare systems, and other industries that rely on uninterrupted access to data and applications. In an era where data is a critical asset, the reliability and efficiency of UPS systems are paramount to the security and resilience of data center operations.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Data Center UPS Market?



The growth in the data center UPS market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for data center services, the expansion of cloud computing, and the need for reliable power protection in an increasingly digital world. The rapid growth of data centers, fueled by the rise of cloud computing, big data, and IoT, is a major driver, as these facilities require robust and scalable UPS systems to ensure continuous operation.

The increasing frequency of power outages and grid instability, particularly in regions with aging infrastructure or extreme weather conditions, is also boosting demand for UPS systems that can provide reliable backup power. Additionally, the growing awareness of the financial and operational risks associated with data center downtime is driving investment in advanced UPS technologies that offer improved efficiency, scalability, and resilience. The ongoing trend towards sustainability and energy efficiency is further contributing to market growth, as data centers seek to reduce their environmental impact by adopting energy-efficient UPS systems.



How Has Technology Evolved in the Data Center UPS Market?



Technology in the data center UPS market has evolved significantly, driven by the increasing demand for reliable and energy-efficient power solutions. Modern UPS systems are now more compact, modular, and scalable, allowing data centers to optimize space and expand power capacity as needed. Advances in battery technology, including the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, have improved the energy density, lifespan, and reliability of UPS systems, reducing the total cost of ownership for data centers.

Additionally, the integration of smart technologies and IoT capabilities has enhanced the monitoring and management of UPS systems, enabling real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and remote management. These technological advancements have made UPS systems more efficient, resilient, and adaptable to the evolving needs of data centers, supporting their critical role in ensuring business continuity.



Where Are Data Center UPS Systems Most Widely Used?



Data center UPS systems are most widely used in data centers across various industries, including information technology, finance, telecommunications, healthcare, and government. In the IT sector, UPS systems are essential for maintaining the uptime of cloud computing services, web hosting, and data storage facilities, where even brief power interruptions can lead to significant operational disruptions.

Financial institutions rely heavily on data center UPS systems to ensure the continuous operation of trading platforms, payment processing systems, and customer data management, where downtime can have severe financial consequences. The healthcare industry uses UPS systems to protect critical medical data and ensure the availability of electronic health records, diagnostic systems, and telemedicine services. Additionally, government agencies and telecommunications providers deploy UPS systems in their data centers to maintain the integrity of communication networks, public services, and national security infrastructure.



Report Scope

Segments: Type (Small, Medium, Large); Vertical (BFSI, Information Technology, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Verticals).

Type (Small, Medium, Large); Vertical (BFSI, Information Technology, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Verticals). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Small Data Center UPS segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Medium Data Center UPS segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Africa Data Centres, Borri SpA, BPC Energy Limited, Critical Environments Group, Delta Electronics, Inc. and more.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Data Center UPS - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Reliable Power Solutions in Data Centers

Advancements in UPS Technologies for Higher Efficiency and Reliability

Growing Adoption of Modular and Scalable UPS Systems in Data Centers

Impact of Data Center Expansion on the Need for Advanced UPS Solutions

Market Growth Driven by Increasing Data Traffic and Cloud Computing Adoption

Technological Innovations in Lithium-Ion Batteries for UPS Applications

Impact of Environmental Regulations on UPS System Design and Operation

Expansion of Edge Data Centers Driving Demand for Smaller, High-Efficiency UPS Systems

Rising Importance of UPS in Ensuring Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Opportunities in Green Data Centers and Sustainable UPS Solutions

Impact of Digital Transformation on the Evolution of UPS Technologies

