Wrap and Vector Achieve Air-to-Air Interdiction Using BolaWrap® Entanglement Technology, Ushering New Era of CUAS Defense for Military, Homeland Security, and Public Safety Partners

MIAMI, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal public safety and unmanned aerial system (UAS) solutions, today announced a milestone in its modern defense: the first known air-to-air interdiction using the Company’s patented BolaWrap® entanglement system.

The test was conducted in partnership with Vector on the Vector Hammer drone platform. Wrap’s patent-pending MERLIN-Interdictor payload and patented non-lethal BolaWrap 150 Kevlar tether and anchor cassette successfully neutralized a moving aerial target mid-flight, achieving interdiction in live conditions.





We believe the result is a new paradigm in defense — a platform-agnostic, non-lethal response layer that can be deployed anywhere humans or machines need to protect critical assets without causing collateral damage. For the first documented time, two aerial systems engaged one another using the Company’s precision entanglement instead of explosives or electronic warfare, demonstrating the potential feasibility of safe, scalable, and sustainable aerial interdiction.

The test, performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, represents continued expansion of Wrap’s non-lethal ecosystem into defense and modern warfare: transforming its tested ground-based hands-on system into a high-speed aerial defense capability. We believe the results mark a pivotal step in bringing reliable, modern, and cost-effective CUAS options to real-world mission environments — from forward-deployed military operations to domestic to critical infrastructure defense.





In our view, the successful collaboration with Vector demonstrates the adaptability of the MERLIN payload to existing drone platforms and the potential for rapid deployment across both commercial and government sectors.

With field validation complete, Wrap believes MERLIN now represents a new strategic category within the defense ecosystem — one that aligns with global demand for cost-effective counter-UAS solutions, addressing scenarios where traditional defense systems are often cost-prohibitive against low-cost drone threats.

“Our successful test with Wrap marks a breakthrough for non-lethal counter-UAS capabilities,” said Andy Yakulis, CEO and Co-Founder of Vector. “The Wrap system quickly integrated with our Hammer drone platform, and together we demonstrated an effective and scalable solution that can redefine how we think about CUAS-as-a-service in domestic defense and current front-line battlefield operations.”

The demonstration marks another important milestone in Wrap’s ongoing effort to validate non-lethal technologies across a wider range of mission profiles. Following promising DFR-X field trials, this achievement highlights Wrap’s dedication to advancing responsible, results-driven innovation that addresses the changing needs of defense, homeland security, and public safety partners.

Building on this success, Wrap is advancing its production readiness from its Virginia manufacturing and R&D facility by supporting future parallel commercialization paths for counter-UAS, autonomous response, and non-lethal defense programs worldwide.

About Vector

Vector was founded by former special operations Tier 1 operators and defense technology experts who understand the realities of modern operations. Drawing on deep field experience, they recognized the rapid evolution of tactics and technology and set out to ensure the United States and its partners maintain a decisive edge in every operational environment. That experience drives our commitment to innovation and excellence.

Domestically, Vector delivers advanced, integrated solutions engineered for the complex challenges of law enforcement, public safety, and homeland defense. We work hand in hand with the military and law enforcement to ensure they are postured to deliver modern warfare capabilities to their area of responsibility. Our core focus is small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS), to include CUAS-as-a-service and sensor integration—providing officers with superior situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

We are dedicated to empowering those on the front lines with adaptable, high-performance systems that integrate seamlessly and evolve as fast as technology itself. Our rapid development and deployment ensure partners are equipped with the most capable tools available — ready to meet today’s evolving threats and tomorrow’s challenges with confidence.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

