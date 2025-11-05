Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) and METIS Power Inc. To Launch Mobile, Modular Power and Mining Solution for Crypto Operations

Irvine, CA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) and METIS Power Inc. have partnered to introduce a mobile, modular power and mining solution designed to give cryptocurrency operators more control over where and how they source power. The integrated system pairs a mobile cryptomining solution with mobile power generation, allowing miners to deploy, relocate, and scale without relying on the local electrical grid.

The cryptomining units will be built on a trailer-based platform and arrive with racking, cooling, power distribution, and remote monitoring already in place. Operators will be able move the system to any suitable power source, including behind-the-meter sites, remote gas fields, or private power infrastructure, and begin operating shortly after arrival.

“The biggest challenges for miners continue to be power price stability and access to reliable supply,” said Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. “Our approach should give operators the flexibility to position their mining capacity where economics make sense, whether that is grid-connected, behind-the-meter, or fully off-grid power. This solution should expand the company’s commercial footprint by generating revenue through system sales, deployment, and ongoing operational support services tied to mobile mining installations.”

The MPM-series mining unit can accommodate approximately 160 ASIC miners and is equipped with a closed-loop liquid cooling system designed to maintain steady operating performance. The companion power unit supplies on-site electrical generation so the mining operation does not depend on local grid capacity or utility interconnection timelines.

“For many operators, power is both the largest cost and the biggest operational constraint,” said Pooya Kabiri, CEO of METIS Power Inc. “By locating mining capacity directly at the power source and reducing transmission and demand charges, this approach can create conditions where delivered power cost can fall into the sub–$0.03 per kWh range, depending on fuel supply, permitting, and site configuration.”

Mr. Kabiri continued, “By combining mobile power generation with mobile compute, we’re removing those constraints entirely. Miners can now move where the energy is available, where the economics are strongest, and where operational conditions make sense, without being tied to one location or utility system.”

For operators seeking to monetize flare gas, stranded gas, or waste heat, the combined CETY–METIS mobile system will allow conversion of energy that would otherwise be wasted into productive computing output. Because the system is mobile, mining capacity can shift with market conditions, regulatory changes, or fuel availability.

The companies plan to support deployments initially in North America, with additional expansion expected in regions where behind-the-meter or off-grid power resources are accessible.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

Follow CETY on our social media channels: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

About METIS Power, Inc.

METIS Power is a leading provider of power generation and energy storage solutions, specializing in the design and implementation of sustainable and efficient energy systems. METIS Power is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and responsible practices to meet the fast growing energy demands while fostering a greener and resilient future.

For more information, visit https://metispower.com

For additional information about METIS Power’s cryptomining solution, visit:

https://metispower.com/cryptomining

Follow METIS Power on our social media: X | LinkedIn | YouTube

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.