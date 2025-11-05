Camp Jellystone Presents Awards to Top Jellystone Park Operators

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Jellystone presented its annual awards to exemplary Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts franchisees throughout the U.S. and Canada.

With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

The awards were issued Tuesday during the franchise network’s annual Symposium conference in Orlando, Florida in the following categories:

— Jellystone Park Camp-Resort of the Year: This is Camp Jellystone’s highest honor. To earn the award, the facility as well as its operators must exceed all Jellystone Park standards. The recipient must be ranked in Camp Jellystone’s Pinnacle Club, have shown strong growth in its business, implemented sustained improvements to its facilities, and be viewed as a location that exemplifies the three pillars of the brand: attractions, activities, and the Jellystone Park characters:

— Nominees for Jellystone Park Camp-Resort of the Year were:

— Top Performers: This award is bestowed upon locations that demonstrate exceptional growth and improvement year over year, showcasing an unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous advancement. This prestigious honor celebrates those who have risen to the challenge, surpassed expectations, and achieved remarkable results through their relentless dedication and hard work:



— Operator of the Year: This award is presented to the individuals directly responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Camp-Resort. It represents excellence in management, improved assessment ratings, and growth in business:



Jessica and Mickey Spak of the Jellystone Park Chautauqua County in Jamestown, New York

— Rookie of the Year Award: This award is presented to new owners or managers who excelled in leading their location’s performance including its guest satisfaction survey scores, its assessment scores, and its overall revenues:



— Franchise Inspection Leader, The Carroll Award: This award, named after long-time Jellystone Park owners and field consultants Richard and Anne Carroll, is presented to the Jellystone Park locations that achieved the highest assessment ratings out of all Jellystone Park locations in the United States or Canada:



— Jim Webb Spirit Award: This award, named after Jim Webb, who played a major role in the success of the Jellystone Park franchise during its formative years and beyond, is awarded to an individual who best embodies the same tireless spirit, enthusiasm, and commitment to the Jellystone Park brand that Mr. Webb displayed:



Robert E. Schutter, Jr.: Schutter has been guiding the growth and development of the Jellystone Park franchise since 1989 when he was hired as its director of franchise operations. Schutter has consistently focused on improving the quality and consistency of Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada. He has served as the company’s president for decades, leading all facets of the brand’s business operations including but not limited to franchise operations, marketing, retail, sales, and finance.

— Maple Leaf Award: This award is presented to the Canadian franchisee who best demonstrates their commitment and dedication to the Jellystone Park brand:

— Facility Enhancement Award: This award is presented to locations that have demonstrated excellence in developing new amenities or have significantly upgraded their facilities, adding value to the franchise and attracting more guests:

— Happy Camper Award: This award is earned by achieving the highest overall satisfaction score among all Jellystone Park locations in the annual consumer survey program:



— We’ve Got Character Award: This award is earned by achieving the highest character interactions guest satisfaction score among all Jellystone Park locations based on the annual consumer survey program:



— Retail Store of the Year: To qualify for this award, the location must rank in the top 10% of all store scores based on the annual assessment. Additionally, the store must demonstrate an increase in revenue and be in the top 10% of the system in store revenues per camper night:



— Comfort Station Awards: To earn this award, locations must achieve a perfect score in the comfort station section of the annual assessment:

— Theming and Branding Award: This award is presented to the location that best features branded facility signage, updated themed elements, character artwork throughout the park, and maintains a consistent and cohesive brand image:



— Social Media Award: This award recognizes the importance of social media marketing in a franchisee's overall marketing strategy. This award is presented to the location that best generates high-quality, compelling and unique content, effectively promotes the brand’s key messages, and maintains a consistent daily presence across various social media platforms:



— Club Yogi Rewards Award: The Club Yogi Rewards award is presented to the location that best provides special offers to their Club Yogi Rewards members and instills new initiatives to promote the rewards program overall:



— Recreation Attractions Award: This award recognizes the location with the most outstanding and well-loved attractions, contributing significantly to the park’s overall guest experience:



— Curb Appeal Award: This award is presented to the locations that best exemplify dedication to creating a visually captivating and well-maintained outdoor space. These winners demonstrate a commitment to superior landscaping, outstanding curb appeal, and meticulous general upkeep, setting the standard for aesthetic beauty within the franchise:



— C.A.R.E. Award: This award acknowledges creativity and innovation in developing unique and engaging recreational programs that go above and beyond the Jellystone Park brand standards and offer a wide range of family oriented activities that ensure fun for guests of all ages:

— Excellence Awards: These awards are presented to Jellystone Park locations that earned scores between 90 and 95 percent on the annual assessments of their facilities and operations by Camp Jellystone. Winners include the Jellystone Park locations in Burleson, Texas; Carsonville, Michigan; Elberta, Alabama; Fredericksburg, Texas; Kingston, Nova Scotia; Madison, Maine; Monroe City, Missouri; Pittsfield, Illinois; and Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.



— Pinnacle Club Awards: These awards are presented to Jellystone Park locations that earned scores of 95 percent or higher on the annual assessments of their facilities and operations by Camp Jellystone. Winners include the Jellystone Park locations in Asheboro, North Carolina; Bath, NY; Binghamton, New York; Bloomington, Indiana; Bostic, North Carolina; Brandon, South Dakota; Bremen, Georgia; Caledonia, Wisconsin; Canyon Lake, Texas; Carver, Massachusetts; Cave City, Kentucky; Cavendish, Prince Edward Island; Chincoteague Island, Virginia; Estes Park, Colorado; Frankenmuth, Michigan; Fremont, Indiana; Gardiner, New York; Glen, New Hampshire; Grayling, Michigan; Greenfield Park, New York; Harrisville, Pennsylvania; Hurricane, Utah; Jamestown, New York; Kerrville, Texas; Knightstown, Indiana; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Larkspur, Colorado; Lincoln, Delaware; Lodi, California; Loudon, Tennessee; Luray, Virginia; Mansfield, Pennsylvania; Mill Run, Pennsylvania; Milton, New Hampshire; Milton, Pennsylvania; Monticello, Iowa; Mount Gilead, Ohio; New Douglas, Illinois; Nelsonville, Ohio; Niagara Falls, Ontario; North Java, New York; North Lawrence, Ohio; North Monmouth, Maine; Nova, Ohio; Pelahatchie, Mississippi; Petoskey, Michigan; Pierceton, Indiana; Plymouth, Indiana; Quarryville, Pennsylvania; South Haven, Michigan; Tabor City, North Carolina; Tyler, Texas; Uniontown, Ohio; Waller, Texas; Warrens, Wisconsin; Wichita Falls, Texas; Williamsport, Maryland; Williamstown, New Jersey; Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; Woodridge, New York; and Woodstock, New Brunswick.

— Customer / Guest Service Awards: These awards are presented to Jellystone Park locations that earned scores of 4.5 or higher on the annual guest satisfaction survey. Winners include the Jellystone Park locations in Asheboro, North Carolina; Bath, New York; Big Prairie, Ohio; Binghamton, New York; Brandon, South Dakota; Burleson, Texas; Canyon Lake, Texas; Cavendish, Prince Edward Island, Canada; Cochran, Georgia; Estes Park, Colorado; Eureka, Missouri; Frankenmuth, Michigan; Fredericksburg, Texas; Grayling, Michigan; Harrisville, Pennsylvania; Jamestown, New York; Kingston, Nova Scotia, Canada; Knightstown, Indiana; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Loudon, Tennessee; Mill Run, Pennsylvania; Mt. Gilead, Ohio; New Douglas, Illinois; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; North Java, New York; Nova, Ohio; Petoskey, Michigan; Pierceton, Indiana; Quarryville, Pennsylvania; Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; Tabor City, North Carolina; Tyler, Texas; Uniontown, Ohio; Wichita Falls, Texas; and Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada.



— Recreation Awards: These awards are presented to Jellystone Park locations that achieved recreation scores of 4.2 or higher in the annual guest satisfaction survey program. Winners include the Jellystone Park locations in Asheboro, North Carolina; Bath, New York; Binghamton, New York; Bostic, North Carolina; Brandon, South Dakota; Caledonia, Wisconsin; Canyon Lake, Texas; Cavendish, Prince Edward Island, Canada; Estes Park, Colorado; Frankenmuth, Michigan; Grayling, Michigan; Greenfield Park, New York; Harrisville, Pennsylvania; Hurricane, Utah; Jamestown, New York; Loudon, Tennessee; Mill Run, Pennsylvania; Mt. Gilead, Ohio; New Douglas, Illinois; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; North Java, New York; Nova, Ohio; Pittsfield, Illinois; South Haven, Michigan; Tabor City, North Carolina; Uniontown, Ohio; and Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada.

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s25).

