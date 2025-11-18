Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Win Top Good Housekeeping, Industry Awards

Zion, Utah Location Recognized by

Good Housekeeping magazine

Pittsfield, Illinois and Glen Ellis, New Hampshire locations earn Outdoor Hospitality Industry association

innovation awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three more Jellystone Park locations have taken top honors in recent national media and outdoor hospitality industry awards programs.

The Zion, Utah location was recognized as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards winner in the Camping & Glamping category. The expansive 53-acre luxury family Jellystone Park Camp-Resort is home to more pools, giant water slides, and other kid-approved attractions than anywhere else in Southern Utah. For more information on the award, visit https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/a69146830/2026-travel-awards-action-adventure/#camping-glamping-spots

Two Jellystone Park locations took top honors in the Awards of Excellence competition hosted annually by OHI, the outdoor hospitality industry association.

OHI’s top campground honor is now the Park Innovator of the Year Award. It replaces the Park of the Year award from previous years and recognizes campgrounds that elevate innovation and advance outdoor hospitality

Jellystone Park Pittsfield, Illinois won a Park Innovator of the Year Award in the category for medium-size parks with 101 to 250 sites.

Jellystone Park Glen Ellis, New Hampshire won a Park Innovator of the Year Award in the category for large parks with 251 to 500 sites.

The two parks were among seven Jellystone Park locations that were finalists for OHI’s national awards, which were announced Nov. 5 during the association’s Awards of Excellence Luncheon in Louisville, Kentucky.

Last year, the Jellystone Park Columbus North location in Mt. Gilead, Ohio won the Park of the Year award from OHI in the medium size category for campgrounds with between 101 and 250 sites. The Camp-Resort was one of five Jellystone Park locations that were finalists in OHI’s 2024 national awards competition.

Jellystone Park locations are frequently recognized as being among the top family camping and family glamping destinations in the country. The Jellystone Park locations in Pelahatchie, Mississippi and in Mill Run, Pennsylvania were recently ranked among the top four RV parks in the United States in USATODAY’s 10Best 2025 Readers’ Choice competition. The Pelahatchie location was ranked number two in the nation while the Mill Run located earned fourth place for the second year in a row. The Jellystone Park brand has also received honors and recognition from national media outlets such as PARENTS magazine, the Travel Channel, and U.S. News & World Report.

Jellystone Park locations are famous for their fun attractions such as pools, mini golf, and jump pillows, organized family activities such as foam parties, wagon rides, and dance parties and theme weekends filled with plentiful interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

For more information about these and other Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada, please visit www.jellystonepark.com.



About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

