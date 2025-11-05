Single-Cell Omics Market to Reach USD 12.05 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 16.14% CAGR | Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-cell omics market size was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 12.05 billion by 2034, rising at a 16.14% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By product type, the single-cell genomics segment led the Single-Cell Omics market in 2024.

By product type, the single-cell metabolomics segment is expected to grow notably during 2025-2034.

By application, the oncology segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By end use, the academic and research organization segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By end use, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.



What is Single-Cell Omics?

The global single-cell omics market mainly refers to the increasing adoption of technologies that perform molecular analysis at the individual cell level, moving beyond traditional bulk analysis methods to reveal cellular heterogeneity with high precision. A key advantage driving market expansion is the unparalleled ability of single-cell technologies to identify rare cell populations, understand complex disease mechanisms in conditions like cancer and neurological disorders, and advance personalized medicine by enabling the development of highly targeted therapies.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.65 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 9.16 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 7 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Top Key Players Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter Lifesciences, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioAffinity Technologies, Biotium, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytek Biosciences, Danaher Corporation, LabCorp Drug Development, Luminex Corporation, Sony Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific

What are the Key Drivers in the Single-Cell Omics Market?

A prominent driver is the growing prevalence of complex diseases like cancer, neurological disorders, and autoimmune conditions, and continuous innovation in single-cell analysis platforms, such as next-generation sequencing, microfluidics, and bioinformatic tools for data analysis. Increases research funding and investment, and focuses on personalized medicine and the rising demand for single-cell applications.

What are the Major Trends in the Single-Cell Omics Market?

In June 2024, Mission Bio: Launched the Tapestri Single-cell Multiple Myeloma Multiomics Solution for simultaneous DNA and protein analysis in multiple myeloma research

In November 2024, Scale Biosciences offers the QuantumScale Single Cell RNA Kits, providing a highly cost-efficient approach to analyze millions of cells simultaneously

In June 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced the ddSEQ™ Single-Cell 3' RNA-Sequencing Kit for reliable gene expression analysis.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Single-Cell Omics Market?

The market is mainly facing a hurdle in the initial development cost, and the price of specialized instruments, reagents, and consumables remains a major barrier. Technological complexity and variability, single-cell omics generate vast and complex datasets that require sophisticated bioinformatics expertise and high-performance computing, a lack of standardization and regulatory compliance.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share by 47% of the market. The technological advancements and the critical need to understand cellular heterogeneity in complex diseases like cancer. The trends focus on multiomics integration and AI-powered analysis tools. These innovations are transforming life sciences research and propelling the field towards the realization of precision medicine.

For instance,

In February 2025, the BRAIN Initiative in the U.S. have allocated significant funds for research that heavily utilizes single-cell omics to map the complex cellular landscape of the brain, leading to numerous publications and scientific breakthroughs.



Why did Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034 in the Single-Cell Omics market. The increasing government funding and support for genomics research and personalized medicine initiatives in countries like China, Japan, and India. The region is witnessing a rapid expansion of R&D infrastructure, growing interest from both local and international biotechnology firms, and a rising awareness of advanced healthcare technologies.

For instance,

In March 2024, 10x Genomics introduced its next-generation architecture, GEM-X. The first products using this technology, the Chromium GEM-X Single Cell Gene Expression v4 and GEM-X Single Cell Immune Profiling v3 assays, offer enhanced performance, improved workflows, and greater cost-effectiveness for researchers.



US FDA: Approved Single-Cell Omics in 2024-2025

US FDA CLIA-certified Labs For diagnostic purposes within the scope of laboratory-developed tests (LDTs). Companion Diagnostics (CDx) For specific, targeted therapies. Amtagvi (lifileucel) For solid tumours. Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) For pediatric graft-versus-host disease.

Segmental Insights

By Product Type Analysis

Which Product Type Led the Single-Cell Omics Market in 2024?

The single-cell genomics segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. The technological advancements and the need to understand cellular heterogeneity in complex diseases like cancer. North America currently dominates the market due to significant R&D investments and the presence of key players, with increased government funding and a focus on personalized medicine initiatives.

However, the single-cell metabolomics segment is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. It's the ability to unveil cellular heterogeneity and identify crucial biomarkers. Technological advancements in sample analysis techniques, such as microfluidics and mass spectrometry, have made this field more accessible and reliable. It offers into the real-time functional state of individual cells is vital for the development of personalized medicine and advanced disease research

By Application Analysis

What Made the Oncology Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The oncology segment held a major revenue share of the single-cell omics market in 2024. The technology has an unparalleled ability to decode the genetic and functional complexities of cancer cells. The insights gained into tumour heterogeneity, drug resistance mechanisms, and the tumour microenvironment are critical for biomarker discovery and the development of targeted, personalized therapies. Significant global research funding and direct clinical applications such as liquid biopsies and monitoring minimal residual disease.

By End use Analysis

What Made the Academic and Research Organizations Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The academic and research organizations segment held a major revenue share of the single-cell omics market in 2024. The high capital expenditure on instruments, the extensive nature of academic research projects, focus on novel applications, and a more volatile commercial sector, academic institutions benefit from stable, multi-year funding cycles through government grants and non-profit organizations.

On the other hand, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The significant investment in research and development. These companies leverage single-cell omics to accelerate drug discovery, develop more effective precision medicines, and overcome drug resistance. The technology provides unparalleled insights into disease mechanisms at a cellular level, improving the identification and validation of therapeutic targets.

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Single-Cell Omics Market?

In January 2024, Akoya Biosciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific are collaborating to combine their respective spatial multi-omics technologies to offer a more complete view of cell interactions within tissues

In January 2024, Standard BioTools and SomaLogic merged to create a stronger entity in the multi-omics space, expanding their service and product portfolios

In October 2024, BD announced the commercial launch of the BD OMICS-One XT WTA Assay, a new family of robotics-compatible reagent kits designed to automate single-cell discovery studies.



Single-Cell Omics Market Key Players List

Standard BioTools Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Mission Bio

CYTENA GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10x Genomics

Illumina, Inc.

BD

ANGLE plc

CELLENION

Segments Covered in this Report

By Product Type

Single-Cell Genomics

Single-Cell Metabolomics

Single-Cell Transcriptomics

Single-Cell Proteomics

By Application

Oncology

Immunology

Cell Biology

Neurology

By End-User

Academic and Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





