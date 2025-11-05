Parler Technologies, Inc. Offers Shares for Investors and Supporters in Preparation for Planned Public Offering

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parler Technologies, Inc. (“Parler” or the “Company”) today announced the initiation of a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) private placement to raise up to $50 million, with the option to increase the raise to $100 million. The private placement offering precedes an anticipated public offering on Nasdaq or the NYSE in Q4 2026/Q1 2027. The offering is being managed by Digital Offering, LLC, a leading investment bank based in Laguna Beach, California.

Full Offering details and the ability to become a shareholder in this investment opportunity can be found at invest.parler.com.

Following its acquisition in late 2023, Parler has been fully rebuilt and relaunched under new ownership and management. The company now operates a fully sovereign, end-to-end technology ecosystem, independent of Big Tech. Parler’s technology stack includes independent cloud (Triton Cloud), a self-owned, enterprise-grade infrastructure platform with AWS-style scalability and S3-compatible object storage; Edgecast CDN, a global content delivery network built for performance and low-latency distribution; Kyvo, a next-gen payments and wallet platform for fiat and crypto; PlayTV, a creator-first streaming and video network with monetization tools for ads, tips, and subscriptions; Cartix, an e-commerce marketplace to connect brands directly with buyers on Parler and PlayTV; and ParlerNews, an integrated news aggregator with trusted, real-time information for users around the globe – with the Optio Blockchain functioning as an integrated protocol layer across the stack. All these platforms operate under the Parler brand, uniting scale, independence, and reliability as Parler moves the goalpost for what a creator-driven economy can achieve.”

Because Parler owns key components of its infrastructure, operating costs are dramatically lower than competing platforms that depend on third-party providers. These savings are passed directly to creators. This model allows Parler creators to capture up to 30% higher earnings than on conventional platforms, redefining the economics of the creator economy.

Parler's creator ecosystem also allows creators to monetize more freely without the fear of arbitrary rule changes, censorship, or demonetization. Creators never lose ownership and control over their content, data, or brand. Moreover, Parler's cohesive platform design allows creators to integrate e-commerce businesses with Cartix and market their products natively on PlayTV, turning viewers into customers in real time.

“Parler has evolved beyond what anyone imagined. It is not just a revival of the past, but the resurgence of a free speech pioneer built for the future,” said Yasser Elgebaly, Chairman and CEO of Parler Technologies, Inc. “We’ve created a self-sustaining ecosystem that connects creators, commerce, and technology under one independent network. This offering accelerates that vision expanding our reach, advancing our infrastructure, and positioning Parler for the public markets as a leader in the new creator economy. Our mission is clear: to build a digital future where creators and users own their data, their earnings, and their voices.”

“Digital Offering is proud to partner with Parler on this offering,” said Gordon McBean, Founder of Digital Offering. “Parler has built a sovereign technology ecosystem with real products, real infrastructure, and a clear path to the public markets. This private placement gives accredited investors a rare opportunity to invest in a fully independent, next-generation technology company before it goes public.”

The private placement will be sold in units of Series A 7% Convertible Preferred Stock, with a maximum aggregate offering amount of up to $50 million. The units are convertible into common stock of the company at a conversion price equal to 75% of the price per share of common stock sold in the company’s future IPO, giving early investors a meaningful upside opportunity. This offering will be sold exclusively to accredited investors, as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

For a limited time, qualified prospective investors who meet the qualifications of an “accredited investor” can invest as little as $5,000 and become a shareholder and owner of Parler Technologies, Inc. Full Offering details and the ability to sign up to learn more about our contemplated public offering can be found at invest.parler.com.

Upon the closing of the company’s anticipated public offering, all shares sold in this private placement will convert into shares of common stock of the company. To the extent that such shares are not tradeable immediately following a statutory holding period, Parler intends to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register such shares for trading.

Digital Offering, LLC is acting as the placement agent for this offering, and EquiDeFi LTD is providing platform processing services.

For questions regarding this offering or inquiries on Accredited Investor status, please email parler@digitaloffering.com.

About Parler Technologies, Inc.

Parler Technologies powers the Pulse ecosystem, which includes the Parler social network, PlayTV streaming service, Cartix marketplace, and Kyvo digital wallet. These products run on Triton Cloud and Edgecast CDN, giving creators speed, scalability, and independence to operate outside the constraints of traditional tech platforms. For more information visit invest.parler.com.

About Digital Offering Investment Bank

Digital Offering, LLC ("Digital Offering") is a next-generation investment bank specializing in crowd-financed public offerings. The firm partners with high-quality private and public growth companies to access U.S. capital markets and achieve their growth objectives. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Digital Offering applies traditional investment banking best practices to the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act to maximize deal awareness and connect issuers with the right investors.

Digital Offering's principals have played a key role in shaping the framework for Regulation A+ crowd-financed offerings, leading the first successful Reg A+ IPO to list on a National Securities Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, with other Reg A+ offerings following the blazing trail. Interested parties can learn more at digitaloffering.com.

