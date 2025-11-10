Parler Technologies to Host Live Webinar to Discuss Private Placement and its Fully Sovereign, End-to-End Technology Ecosystem

Reg D 506 (c) Private Placement to Raise up to $50 million, with the Option to Increase to $100 million

Hosting Live Webinar and Q&A for Potential Investors on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET)

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parler Technologies, Inc. (“Parler” or the “Company”) today announced that as part of its Regulation D 506(c) private placement to raise up to $50 million, the Company will host an Investor Webinar on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET).

During the webinar, Yasser Elgebaly, Chairman and CEO of Parler Technologies, will discuss the current investment opportunity in preparation for a planned public offering on Nasdaq or the NYSE in Q4 2026/Q1 2027. Investors will discover Parler’s self-sustaining, freedom driven ecosystem – connecting creators, commerce, and technology within an independent network operating beyond Big Tech’s reach. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Parler Technologies Investor Webinar

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET)

Click Here to Register for the Webinar

CEO Yasser Elgebaly stated, “We invite investors to join us as we discuss our Regulation D 506(c) private placement, targeting $50 million with the option to expand to $100 million—to further fuel the growth of our creator ecosystem. The core platforms and technologies within our stack operate under the Parler brand, uniting scale, independence, and reliability as we redefine what a creator-driven economy can achieve. This offering advances our mission to broaden our reach, enhance our infrastructure, and position Parler for entry into the public markets as a leader in the next era of the creator economy.” A replay of the webinar will be available upon request by sending an email to Invest@Parler.com or call (214) 560-2565.

Full Offering details and the ability to sign up to learn more about our contemplated public offering can be found at invest.parler.com.

This Parler Technologies, Inc. Reg D 506(c) offering is for Accredited Investors only.

About Parler Technologies, Inc.

Parler Technologies powers a connected ecosystem that includes the Parler social network, PlayTV streaming service, Cartix marketplace, and Kyvo—peer to peer payment platform—supported by the Company’s proprietary cloud and content delivery infrastructure. For more information, visit invest.parler.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events, developments, operating, or financial performance and are based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Parler’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Parler does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Parler is currently undertaking a private placement offering of Preferred shares pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and/or Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Digital Offering, member FINRA/SIPC is the broker-dealer of record for this offering. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and investment time horizon of the Company carefully before investing. The private placement memorandum relating to this offering of equity interests by the Company will contain this and other information concerning the Company and the securities referenced in this document, including risk factors, which should be read carefully before investing. You should be aware that (i) the securities may be sold only to “accredited investors,” as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D; (ii) the securities will only be offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and will not be required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act; (iii) the United States Securities and Exchange Commission will not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials; (iv) the securities will be subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their securities; investing in these securities involves a high degree of risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time.

The offering documents may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements. This information is supplied from sources we believe to be reliable, but we cannot guarantee accuracy. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the attached materials, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results set forth in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

The Company is "Testing the Waters" under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering under Regulation A. No money or other consideration is being solicited in connection with the information provided, and if sent in response, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on Form 1-A has been filed and until the offering statement is qualified pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The information in that offering statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ materially. You must read the documents filed. No offer to sell the securities or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities is being made in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted under the "blue sky" or securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors in any state unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists therein. The securities offered using Regulation A are highly speculative and involve significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. The Company intends to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

Media Contact:

Elise Pierotti

elise@parler.com

Investor Contact:

Invest@Parler.com

(214) 560-2565

Book a Call