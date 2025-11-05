FAT Brands Honors Military with Free Meals for Veterans Day

Veterans and Active-Duty Military to Receive Complimentary Wings, Pasta, Burgers, and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands Inc., FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fazoli’s, Round Table Pizza and 16 other restaurant concepts, is showing its thanks for veterans and active duty military with free meals and other offers across five of its restaurant chains: Buffalo’s Cafe, Fazoli’s, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, and Round Table Pizza.

Buffalo’s Cafe: Receive 25% off of your meal when dining in (alcohol not included). Veterans and active-duty military must present a military ID or wear a military uniform.

Fazoli’s: Dig into a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce when dining in with code VET25. Must present a valid Military ID or wear a military uniform.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Enjoy a complimentary entree from the following menu: 10 Bone-In Wings, Beer-Battered Fish & Chips, Steakburger, Chicken Caesar Salad, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Chicken BLT Tacos. Veterans and active-duty military must present a military ID or wear a military uniform.

Native Grill & Wings: Dine big and select a ½ LB Stripper Combo, ½ LB Boneless Combo, Native Chicken Sandwich with fries or #MyNative Burger with fries. Veterans and active-duty military must present a military ID or wear a military uniform.

Round Table Pizza: Land 15% off of your order with code RTP321 at participating locations from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14, valid for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

“Every year, we look forward to honoring active-duty military and veterans for their dedication and service to our country,” said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer of FAT Brands. “From comforting favorites to robust flavors, our restaurants are ready to satisfy every craving this Veterans Day, as a small way of saying thank you.”

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509