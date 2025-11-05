Vicarius Joins Pax8 Marketplace to Deliver Vulnerability Remediation to 40,000 MSPs

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicarius , a Vulnerability Remediation company, today announced its new collaborative engagement with Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace trusted by over 40,000 MSPs worldwide. Through this partnership, Vicarius is now the sole vendor available in the Pax8 Marketplace to offer vulnerability management and remediation.

Through Pax8, MSPs now have access to vRx, Vicarius’ fully autonomous end-to-end vulnerability remediation platform. With vRx, MSPs can manage vulnerability detection and remediation from a single platform, reducing the need for multiple tools, saving time and boosting operational efficiency and margins.

“We are very pleased to welcome Vicarius to the Pax8 Marketplace,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Protecting end-user clients continues as a top priority for Pax8, especially as technology advances and staying safe becomes more complicated. Our hope is that by having Vicarius and its products available via Pax8, partners can more readily take a proactive approach to cybersecurity.”

“Our partnership with Pax8 marks a significant milestone in our joint mission to simplify and accelerate vulnerability remediation for MSPs,” said Tanya Alfonso, VP North America at Vicarius. “By bringing vRx to the Pax8 Marketplace, we’re empowering more MSPs to efficiently protect their clients, streamline daily operations, and drive business growth through a unified, automated solution.”

With Vicarius, MSPs in the Pax8 ecosystem can now:

Deploy vRx quickly: Access to vulnerability management and remediation with just a few clicks

Streamline operations: Consolidate multiple tools into one platform

Save time and reduce headcount: Automate remediation workflows

Increase profit margins: Improve business efficiency and processes

For MSPs in the Pax8 Marketplace, the journey to complete vulnerability management and remediation is just a few clicks away.

Vicarius will be hosting a LinkedIn livestream discussing their new partnership on November 20th. Register here: Vicarius and Pax8 livestream .

Learn more about how Vicarius can help your MSP streamline vulnerability management or schedule a demo .

About Vicarius

Vicarius’ mission is to revolutionize vulnerability management from problem detection to proactive problem resolution. With a remediation-first approach, Vicarius develops advanced technologies to streamline and simplify the way CVE-related risk is mitigated. Through real-time patching, robust scripting, and patchless protection, Vicarius believes in equipping security practitioners with friction-free solutions.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology Marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.