AppTech Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Infinitus Pay

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX) today announced the acquisition of InfinitusPay, a strategic addition that strengthens AppTech’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform and supports its focus on scalable revenue growth.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal step toward shaping the future of payments,” said Thomas DeRosa, CEO of AppTech. “InfinitusPay’s technology and team accelerate our ability to deliver intelligent, embedded financial solutions and expand our reach across digital commerce.”

Alan Carr, CEO of InfinitusPay and newly appointed Chief Product Officer at AppTech, added: “Our teams are aligned in their focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and revenue generation.”

“Infinitus brings us added technological and sales talent, a growing customer portfolio and profitable operations,” added Chairman, Albert Lord.

