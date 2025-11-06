AppTech Payments Corp. Highlights Q3 2025 Financial and Strategic Developments

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: APCX), a fintech company innovating payment solutions for businesses, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, the Company reported an operating loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to an operating loss of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per share, for the same period in 2024

“Our third quarter results demonstrate continued progress as we work to strengthen our financial foundation and accelerate growth,” said Felipe Corrado, AppTech’s Chief Financial Officer. “We’re executing on a disciplined plan optimizing our cost structure, and positioning the business for sustainable profitability.”

Subsequent Event

Following the close of the quarter, AppTech completed the acquisition of InfinitusPay, a strategic addition that enhances the Company’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform and supports its focus on recurring revenue growth. InfinitusPay brings complementary technology, a growing customer base, and a proven team that strengthens AppTech’s ability to deliver intelligent, financial solutions. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to revenue and contribute to operational efficiencies as the companies integrate technology, customers, and talent across AppTech’s expanding platform.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s acquisition of InfinitusPay, expected benefits of the transaction, business strategy, growth prospects, and other future plans and performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the Company’s ability to integrate InfinitusPay, achieve anticipated synergies, maintain customer relationships, and respond to competitive and regulatory developments, as well as other factors described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.