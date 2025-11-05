Huntress Simplifies and Accelerates the Path to CMMC Compliance for Defense Contractors

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress announces enhanced support for contractors looking to achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 compliance. Through a collaboration with leading CMMC consulting firm DEFCERT , Huntress now provides free, assessor-ready documentation to simplify the assessment process. By eliminating the need to create documentation from scratch and pairing it with Huntress' purpose-built products, contractors can reduce the time, effort, and complexity of preparing for CMMC, accelerating their time to compliance.

While CMMC compliance isn't new, the final rule recently passed by the Department of Defense (DoD) fundamentally changes the verification process for contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). With CMMC Level 2 requirements entering DoD contracts starting November 10, 2025, contractors handling CUI must now prepare for a mandatory assessment by a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). This introduces the need for contractors to prove their compliance and prepare for rigorous assessments, which can create operational burdens and delay critical contract awards.

“Achieving CMMC compliance is no easy task, but the biggest challenges for contractors are operational and fiscal, not technical,” said Chris Henderson, CISO at Huntress. “The high cost of legacy FEDRAMP solutions has created a significant affordability gap for tens of thousands of subcontractors across the defense industrial base. We’re tackling this challenge head-on by making CMMC-compliant detection and response accessible to contractors of all sizes. Through our partnership with DEFCERT, we also provide customers with free, assessor-ready documentation, dramatically simplifying the compliance process for the areas we support. By offering these tools and resources, we’re making the path to CMMC compliance more accessible, affordable, and efficient.”

Huntress supports contractors looking to achieve CMMC compliance in two main ways:

Purpose-built products: Huntress enables contractors with CMMC-compliant detection and response backed by a 24/7 AI-assisted Security Operations Center (SOC), directly supporting 37 of the 110 NIST SP 800-171 requirements. Sensitive Data Mode , the key feature that makes the platform CMMC compliant, blocks security analysts from accessing potential CUI files without compromising their ability to effectively detect and remediate threats. Further, Huntress Managed Identity Threat Detection and Response integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365, including in Government Community Cloud (GCC) High environments.

“The path to CMMC certification is notoriously complex and resource-intensive,” said Ryan Bonner, Founder and CEO at DEFCERT. “We partnered with Huntress to co-develop the assessment-ready documentation that contractors desperately need, speeding up the assessment process and helping them save significant time, money, and resources. This efficiency is vital for the entire ecosystem, as it helps the limited number of C3PAOs process more contractors faster and accelerates the nation's effort to secure the defense industrial base and achieve CMMC compliance.”

Recently, a managed service provider successfully achieved CMMC Level 2 certification with Huntress in scope in just nine hours over two days, receiving a perfect score of 110 on their assessment. This effort was guided by Scott Lumpkin, a CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) and Director of Quantum AI Security, LLC, an MSSP firm located in Orlando, FL, that specializes in the FedRAMP environment. Lumpkin shared, “The Huntress implementation and documentation fully met all CMMC and NIST 800-171 expectations. The fact that the client passed their Level 2 assessment with Huntress in scope, and completed it significantly quicker than the typical assessment timeline, demonstrates that Huntress is an effective and efficient solution for any contractor looking to achieve CMMC Level 2 compliance.”

