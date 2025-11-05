New Era of Integrative AI: Built for Humans Delivering Outcomes

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava , the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel outcomes, today announced the launch of StationOne, a universal integrative AI client. It enables anyone in the marketing ecosystem to connect Model Context Protocols (MCPs) and AdCPs with any large language model, and leverage pre-prompt templates to deliver consistent results. StationOne acts as a conductor, enabling individuals to work as a unified team with AI tools ensuring that all components collaborate seamlessly to achieve complex business goals at scale, rather than operating in isolated silos.

StationOne is an integrative orchestration layer; a centralized platform that lives on your own machine (not in the cloud) and integrates AI with the tools you already use and the models you’re authorized to access. This approach safeguards both employees and the enterprise, ensuring every interaction adheres to strict privacy, compliance, and data protection standards.

“We’re not just connecting tools. We’re defining a new layer of integrative intelligence,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO at Kochava. “AI should amplify human potential, not abstract it. This is about restoring control, trust, and creativity to the people at the center of the AI transformation in the workforce.”

By running the client directly on the user’s own machine or within the organization’s private environment, the platform provides control, privacy, and security unmatched by SaaS offerings or open public AI frameworks. StationOne empowers professionals to leverage AI confidently across their workflows balancing automation with agency.

While many solutions demand lock-in to a single large language model (LLM), StationOne’s architecture is built on choice and control. It’s too early and too limiting to commit to one model. Beyond model flexibility, Kochava is curating a living library of MCPs and AdCPs that not only meet rigorous requirements but actually work. In a landscape where everyone is rushing to offer a connector, Kochava’s focus is on quality, performance, and verifiable interoperability.

