Kochava Launches Partner Certification Program to Elevate Quality, Transparency, and Growth Across the Global Integrations Ecosystem

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava , the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel outcomes, today announced the launch of its Certified Partners Program, a new designation recognizing the highest-performing organizations across Kochava’s extensive integrations marketplace.

Certified Partners represent the premier ranks of Kochava’s global partner ecosystem, delivering unmatched consistency, quality, and collaborative excellence for shared customers. To earn the Certified Partner designation, participating partners must demonstrate adherence to rigorous program requirements, including Integration Best Practices, Traffic Health & Quality, and Certification Training. At launch, premier partners include Meta, Google Ads, Snap, TikTok, Liftoff, and YouAppi.

“Across today’s complex advertising landscape, marketers need confidence that every integration supporting their campaigns operates with integrity, technical precision, and reliability,” said Patrick Hurley, Director of Technical and Product Operations at Kochava. “The Kochava Partner Certification Program ensures that our customers can trust these partners to meet the highest standards for performance, transparency, and traffic quality. This initiative recognizes the partners who go above and beyond in delivering excellence.”

Key Benefits for Certified Partners

Kochava Certified Partners gain access to a strengthened strategic relationship with Kochava, unlocking:

Priority partner support for expedited troubleshooting, testing, and integration optimization

Joint co-marketing programs including thought leadership, case studies, and events

Deeper product insights and early visibility into new features and roadmap developments

New growth opportunities across shared customer accounts

Other opportunities designed to accelerate mutual customer success





About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world’s most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what’s next, and take informed action.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to measure what matters and action strategies for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit www.kochava.com . Follow Kochava on LinkedIn , and Facebook and X .

