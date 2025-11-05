Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 5 November 2025 at 16:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 129373/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 125 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 1232 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 368 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 322 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 270 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 270 Unit price: 4 EUR

(12): Volume: 187 Unit price: 4 EUR

(13): Volume: 42 Unit price: 4 EUR

(14): Volume: 216 Unit price: 4 EUR

(15): Volume: 218 Unit price: 4 EUR

(16): Volume: 232 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(17): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4 EUR

(18): Volume: 218 Unit price: 4 EUR

(19): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4 EUR

(20): Volume: 194 Unit price: 4 EUR

(21): Volume: 434 Unit price: 4 EUR

(22): Volume: 317 Unit price: 4 EUR

(23): Volume: 546 Unit price: 4 EUR

(24): Volume: 573 Unit price: 4 EUR

(25): Volume: 143 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(26): Volume: 322 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(27): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(28): Volume: 415 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(29): Volume: 20 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(30): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(31): Volume: 210 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(32): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4 EUR

(33): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4 EUR

(34): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(35): Volume: 143 Unit price: 4 EUR

(36): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(37): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(38): Volume: 210 Unit price: 4 EUR

(39): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(40): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(41): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4 EUR

(42): Volume: 40 Unit price: 4 EUR

(43): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4 EUR

(44): Volume: 192 Unit price: 4 EUR

(45): Volume: 3682 Unit price: 4 EUR

(46): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4 EUR

(47): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4 EUR

(48): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4 EUR

(49): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4 EUR

(50): Volume: 186 Unit price: 4 EUR

(51): Volume: 143 Unit price: 4 EUR

(52): Volume: 31 Unit price: 4 EUR

(53): Volume: 271 Unit price: 4 EUR

(54): Volume: 40 Unit price: 4 EUR

(55): Volume: 3038 Unit price: 4 EUR

(56): Volume: 915 Unit price: 4 EUR

(57): Volume: 210 Unit price: 4 EUR

(58): Volume: 350 Unit price: 4 EUR

(59): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4 EUR

(60): Volume: 209 Unit price: 4 EUR

(61): Volume: 210 Unit price: 4 EUR

(62): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4 EUR

(63): Volume: 209 Unit price: 4 EUR

(64): Volume: 209 Unit price: 4 EUR

(65): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(66): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(67): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(68): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4 EUR

(69): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(70): Volume: 132 Unit price: 4 EUR

(71): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(72): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4 EUR

(73): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(74): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4 EUR

(75): Volume: 38 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (75):

Volume: 22097 Volume weighted average price: 4.00077 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 750 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 150 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 259 Volume weighted average price: 4.00421 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: MESI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 487 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 487 Volume weighted average price: 4.01 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: GSEI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 168 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(2): Volume: 274 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 442 Volume weighted average price: 4.0081 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: EBLX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 4 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 510 Volume weighted average price: 4.01 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 626 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 606 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 704 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 753 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 532 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 146 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 393 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 681 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 122 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 818 Unit price: 4 EUR

(12): Volume: 21 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (12):

Volume: 5522 Volume weighted average price: 4.00008 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(2): Volume: 392 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(3): Volume: 542 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(9): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(10): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 336 Unit price: 4 EUR

(12): Volume: 358 Unit price: 4 EUR

(13): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(14): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(15): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(16): Volume: 12 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(17): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(18): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(19): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(20): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(21): Volume: 165 Unit price: 4 EUR

(22): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(23): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(24): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4 EUR

(25): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(26): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(27): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(28): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(29): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(30): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(31): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(32): Volume: 138 Unit price: 4 EUR

(33): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(34): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(35): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(36): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(37): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(38): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(39): Volume: 426 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(40): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(41): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(42): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(43): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(44): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(45): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(46): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(47): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(48): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(49): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(50): Volume: 148 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(51): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(52): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(53): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(54): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(55): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(56): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(57): Volume: 326 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(58): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(59): Volume: 370 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(60): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(61): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(62): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(63): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(64): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(65): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(66): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(67): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(68): Volume: 666 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(69): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(70): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(71): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(72): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(73): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(74): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(75): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(76): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(77): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(78): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(79): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(80): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(81): Volume: 248 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(82): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(83): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(84): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(85): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(86): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(87): Volume: 217 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(88): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(89): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(90): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

(91): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (91):

Volume: 6470 Volume weighted average price: 4.00596 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 121 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 69 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 191 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(2): Volume: 321 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(3): Volume: 337 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 323 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 338 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 2319 Volume weighted average price: 4.00408 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-03

Venue: AQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 123 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 186 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 231 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 649 Volume weighted average price: 4.0044 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.