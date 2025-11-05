EQ Appoints Avivit Farzam Ben-Avi as Vice President of Capital Markets, Israel

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti (EQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Avivit Farzam Ben-Avi as Vice President of Capital Markets, Israel. In this role, Avivit will leverage her more than 25 years of expertise in corporate law and financial technology to expand EQ’s presence in the Israeli market and strengthen strategic partnerships across the region.

Avivit will be responsible for expanding the company’s client base, introducing advanced equity solutions to existing clients and developing new strategic alliances. Her appointment underscores EQ’s continued commitment to growth and innovation in major technology and capital markets around the world.

“Avivit brings a unique combination of legal expertise, technological insights and market leadership,” said John Baker, Executive Vice President of Sales at EQ. “Her extensive experience in capital markets and her deep relationships within the Israeli ecosystem make her ideally positioned to lead our regional strategy and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Avivit’s career spans corporate law, financial technology, and market development. She began as a Corporate Associate at a leading Israeli law firm, specializing in complex capital market transactions, M&A, private equity financing, and IPO preparations. She then transitioned into the technology sector, serving as Senior Director of Client Relations at Nasdaq Private Market, where she became an authority on analyzing capital structures for high-growth companies.

The hiring of this strategic role highlights EQ’s ongoing work to support the growth and expansion of organizations in this key region.

