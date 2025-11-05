SeaStar Medical to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 13, 2025

DENVER, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, announced today that it will report its third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and business progress.

Date/Time: Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. MT Webcast: The live webcast and replay can be found here. Dial-in number: To join the conference call via phone, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. A replay of the webcast will be available after 7:30 pm ET and can be accessed here.



About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. The QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED) therapy is SeaStar Medical’s first commercial product based on its patented Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) technology. The QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED) therapy was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X.

Contact:

SeaStar Investor Relations:

IR@SeaStarMed.com