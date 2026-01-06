SeaStar Medical to Present at Upcoming Biotech Showcase 2026 Investor Conference

DENVER, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, announced today that Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer of SeaStar Medical, will present at the Biotech Showcase 2026 Investor Conference at the Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, CA, on January 13, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The live presentation will be available on the Company's website and can be accessed here. A replay of the presentation will be available at approximately 6:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on January 13, 2026, and can be accessed here. The replay will be available for up to 30 days following its posting.

Additionally, SeaStar Medical’s management team will be meeting with investors in San Francisco during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 12-14, 2026.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. The QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED) therapy is SeaStar Medical’s first commercial product based on its patented Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) technology. The QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED) therapy was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

